The most popular travel destinations in 2022

If you dream about vacation Around the world or travel destination What did you see on the internet, maybe the year 2022 Be the person who achieves your purpose. And if you’re hesitating, why not take a look at Most wanted places By other tourists?

flight search engine kayak release him “Travel Wish Guide”, With more popular international destinations in 2021 compared to their numbers before the pandemic, this will be a trend in the next 12 months.

Below we share what it is Tourist Destinations Most requested by Kayak users. Of course, it is to be expected when it will be possible to visit them all, given the travel restrictions due to the pandemic. Were any of them already on your wish list?

List of the most requested tourist destinations for 2022

1. Cairo, Egypt



(Photo: Pixabay)

Searches for the Egyptian capital increased by 388% compared to 2019, before the outbreak of the pandemic.

It is the perfect place for you to experience cinematic moments. Among the best sites to enjoy are the Pyramids of Giza that will captivate you with their massive structure, also the Pyramids of Dahshur, or you can choose to take a long walk in the streets of Cairo to describe its mysterious mosques.

2. Istanbul, Turkey



(Photo: Pixabay)

Searches increased 349% compared to 2019.

The western and eastern worlds meet in this mysterious city, with popular attractions such as Hagia Sophia. You can also take a long walk around Sultanahmet district, Dolmabahce Palace, and traditional neighborhoods such as Balat. They also say that the views of the Bosphorus are never forgotten.

3. Salt Lake City, United States

Photo: Unsplash/Benjamin Rascoe

If we consider searches from 2019, they increased by 292% during the pandemic.

With its size and diversity of destinations, the United States cannot be missing out on lIST Most Wanted by 2022. Salt Lake City is one of them, being the gateway to places like Park City, one of the top ski destinations in our neighboring country, home to the Sundance Film Festival and a mining town steeped in history.

4. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Photo: Unsplash/Christoph Schulz

The increase in searches was 276%.

If you like city ambiance, you will be dazzled by the luxury and exoticism of this principality. The Burj Khalifa is among the most tourist attractions, with a height of 828 meters (making it the tallest skyscraper in the world), in addition to its artificial islands and luxury hotels such as the Burj Al Arab. There are also its historical neighborhoods, the Jumeirah Mosque (open for tourism), and souks or traditional souks.

5. Guayaquil, Ecuador

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The only Latin American destination in the top five achieved a search increase of 262%.

Latin America is known to have extraordinary places that we all yearn to discover. Such is the case in Guayaquil, in Ecuador, which has positioned itself in the most fashionable place for this travel 2022. The colorful Cerro Santa Ana or the famous Malecon 2000, are just some of the most beautiful places waiting for you.

