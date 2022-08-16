The Mega Millions player thought he won $1000, but the prize was $1 million

A Wayne County Woman Discovers She’s Winning $1 Million at Mega Millions By logging into your Michigan Lottery account. At first, I thought she only earned $1000.

Nikki Lawson, of Harbor Woods, Michigan, matches all five white balls (13-36-45-57-67) in a draw on July 29 to win the $1 million prize. You purchased your winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I decided to buy a Mega Millions ticket because the jackpot was too high. The next day, I saw an email from the lottery notifying me that I had won a prize. I logged into my lottery account to see what I won, assuming it was a $1,000 prize or prize of that amount,” Lawson said.

When a pop-up appeared showing a million dollars, all I could think was, ‘That’s too many zeros to be $1000!’ “I started freaking out when I realized how much I won,” added the winner.

Lawson, 39, visited the lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his earnings, he plans to buy a house and then save the rest of the money..

Mega Millions draws are held every Tuesday and Friday night. Each Mega Millions ticket costs only $2. For an additional $1 per spin, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply the money not tied to the jackpot up to five times.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands.

