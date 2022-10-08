The medical model for wellness and health

The protective medicine It is the main axis it sits on Olympia QuirónsaludThe new health center. Society’s view of health has changed and patients have already changed They don’t wait to get sick to go to the doctor. On this basis, the new Quironsalud project was born which opened its doors less than four months.

“Not only do we treat disease as we did before, but We make changes in life habits of people so that they can enjoy a healthy life and not get sick. It is important that you take care of him Reaching old age in good health And to be able to deal with some ailments,” explains Raul Barbosa, Olympia Managing Director. Before we say ‘when I’m sick, I go to the best doctor’, now ‘I will start taking care of myself so that I don’t get sick and don’t visit any doctor,’ he adds.

To achieve this, Barbosa notes that they “changed private medicine model“Because they provide services to patients ‘when and how they want’, they have personalized treatments and provide support and Monitoring by professionals.

In this new building located in Torre Calido and consists of more than 12000 square metersThere are three centers: a sports center, a lifestyle center, and a medical center. In this sense, Olympia presents Quirónsalud full reviews medium and long-term programmes. “The doctor-patient relationship is also changing, and we understand that The patient is the co-responsible And you must make some profound changes in your life habits. These programs we offer are for a period of six months and one year and with them we accompany the patient to it achieve your goalsBarbosa says.

Within the Olympia Quirónsalud there are three centers: the Sports Center, the Lifestyle Center and the Medical Center.

It has a 300m long gym equipped with the latest ID card machines.

Physiotherapists also have space at Olympia Quirónsalud.

One center all services

In the words of Raquel Urubio, Commercial and Customer Experience Director at Olympia Quirónsalud, the definition of this new building could be: “One center with all the services for Prevent and improve health“.” put a Multidisciplinary team At the service of the patient who wants to have a comprehensive view of his health, always within these three so-called services”, he emphasizes.

First of all, in Sports Centerprofessionals physical condition assessment Everyone exercises in a healthy, controlled manner at the hands of trauma specialists, physical therapists, psychologists, or cardiologists, among others. In this space there is a gymnasium 300 square meters Where specialists work with patients. As mentioned, the Doing sports and sports They are part of the way to create healthy habits. Through the digital card, the devices recognize the user and Collect all your datato make it available. In fact, one of Olympia’s goals is to “give all audiences access to typically customized services elite athletes“.

while the area Lifestyle Center Focuses on prevention and longevity. In this department there are specialized units for gynecology, nutrition, neurology, prevention, longevity, integrated medicine, men’s health, women’s health, dermatology or comfort management.

“Within the lifestyle we have neurological prevention, heart disease prevention and a specific screening unit. Our full examinations are tailored to meet the needs of people, Motivation, budget and time. They are organized so that they are performed on the same day and the tests that were taken”, as determined by Orobio. All these results will be available at Olympia Quirónsalud app.

finally , medical Center Is the surgical medical center as such with State-of-the-art operating rooms. In its corridors there are 68 high-definition consulting rooms, 25 examination and treatment rooms, 4 highly equipped operating rooms, 10 boxes in the recovery area (URPA), 12 boxes for day surgery and 2 endoscopy rooms with equipment.

Olympia Quirónsalud opened its doors in June this year.

Within the Lifestyle Center there are neurological prevention, heart disease prevention and examination units.

Innovation and advanced technology

The Cooperat It is one of its strengths Olympia Quirónsalud. Therefore, they have an operating room for major and minor external surgery, and the latest laser devices or a cryotherapy room (for dermatology, rheumatology, exercise and healing therapy…), among others. With this advanced technology, Less severe surgeries to the patient and a faster and safer recovery.” The arrival of new equipment does not stop, and as Barbosa points out, they will soon have a hyperbaric chamber.

They have also chosen to innovate regarding patient experience They created the “Health Aide” character. It is an informational consultation where the patient and his health goals are known. A professional has been assigned to you, who will be your “Trip Coordinator” and who will recommend recommended services to achieve these motivations, Adapt to budgets and the time of each.

Along the same lines, they have “ditched” the name “waiting rooms” to remove the connotation that could be associated with it. “We want to change the hospital’s concept of ‘the less the better’, but on the contrary, we prefer it to be People come for protection And it’s better and better,” he said, noting that 75 percent of the light is natural.

However, Olympia just got off the ground and they still are Circuit Testalthough they are “very happy” with these launch months, despite being in the summer, one of their main patients, the athletes, came to them for Advance preparation. “Our goals are to consolidate ourselves, continue to adapt to patients and get Positive effect on your healthSays the CEO.

The goal of Quirónsalud is for people to come “to prevent disease and take care of themselves”.

The center has several rooms with private bathrooms for patients to spend the postoperative period.