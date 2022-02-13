The man who forced room on a flight to Florida has been sentenced to 20 years in prison

Last April, a 29-year-old passenger pleaded guilty to assaulting a flight attendant while intoxicated and attempting to open the cockpit door on a flight from Virginia to Florida (USA). He faces up to 20 years in prison, the Pennsylvania District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Defendant Cameron C., who lives in Fairfax, Virginia. Stone boarded a United Airlines flight to Pennsylvania in northwest Florida at Dallas International Airport. I’m pretending to shoot other passengers. “

The situation escalated to the point where a maid repeatedly warned Stone of the “stench of alcohol”.

“As the plane began to land, Stone approached the front of the plane and tried to open the cabin doors, but was stopped by a flight attendant, who pushed him against the wall and injured him,” the department said in a statement from the Pensacola Judiciary. .

During the collision, Stone broke down the main exterior cockpit access door, set an alarm and prompted pilots to declare an emergency with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The flight attendant prevented Stone from fully opening the door, while three passengers, including Marshall, who was on duty, restrained Stone and arrested him until the plane landed.

The trial is set for April 28 in Pensacola court and Stone faces up to 20 years in prison.