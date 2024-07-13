The Maduro regime accused the businessman who hosted Maria Corina Machado of planning to sabotage the elections with electricity.

The Maduro regime has accused the businessman who hosted Maria Corina Machado of planning to sabotage the country’s electricity.

The prosecutor imposed by the Nicolas Maduro regime, Tariq William SaabHe confirmed today, Friday, that the businessman Ricardo Albacete – who hosted the opposition leader at the end of June Maria Corina Machado In Tachira (west) – linked to the plan electrical sabotage Related to the presidential elections scheduled for July 28.

The Chavista official explained, in a press conference, that Albasiti and another Venezuelan named Aldo Russo Vargas – Arrested on Wednesday in Caracas – Behind a company located in Tachira, which “operates Collection Center for Strategic Materials Stolen from the National Electricity System“

“Intelligence indicates that the detainees also received funding from abroad to support the far-right neo-Nazi campaign and their movements to destabilise the country,” he added.

The Venezuelan opposition denounced on Thursday enforced disappearance From the simple, whose security forces raided several properties, including the one where Machado lived, when he led mass events in support of Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutiacandidate of the Democratic Unity Program.

Saab accused the detainees of “stealing” state resources, which are “reprehensible acts that escalated during the current month of July,” in the middle of the election campaign.

He added, “By carrying out the raids, it was confirmed that they had in their possession a large quantity of strategic materials belonging to the (General Company) for these citizens.” corpoleicAll these items are estimated to be worth around. $150,000 (…) Everything found there belongs to the Venezuelan state and there is no reason for it to be in a warehouse.”

Former MP and human rights defender Walter Marquez Albacete Vidal was reportedly arrested in Caracas, where he was traveling to repair a car for the opposition’s election campaign.

“They attacked his house in Palmira, municipality of Guasimos, and took the workers hostage.“Marquez condemned at a press conference on Friday.

the Democratic Unity Platform The PUD, the largest opposition coalition, has warned of increasing repression and political persecution by the Maduro dictatorship, aided by institutions such as the Attorney General’s Office and the Tax Agency, with several hotels and restaurants subject to sanctions after González Urrutia or Machado served in the interior of the country.

Likewise, many freelancers who provided some services to the opposition, such as boatmen, motorcyclists, sound technicians and drivers, were temporarily detained, prevented from sailing or had their work tools blocked, on the government’s pretext of lack of documentation or records.

he Venezuelan regime He asserts that the opposition is planning to destabilize the elections and attack the life of Nicolas Maduro, who has been in power since 2013 and is seeking a third term until 2031.

Machado, the winner of the opposition primary, was politically disqualified, but continued his nationwide campaign to promote the candidacy of the former ambassador. Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutiawhich was replaced with prior approval from the PUD.

Maduro asked on Tuesday 30 years in prison For those who attack the electrical system. The regime’s public prosecutor said sentences could range from 20 to 25 years in prison.

Until mid-June, Machado had condemned the arrest. 10 activists From his party. The authorities also ordered the arrest of his right hand man, Majli MidaAnd five other refugee collaborators at the Argentine Embassy in Caracas.

(With information from EFE and AFP)