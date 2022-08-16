The latest report on Brian Rodriguez’s status and arrival at Club America

Leadership America Clubheaded by Hector Gonzalez Inarritu s Santiago BathsChief of Operations and Sports, respectively, continue to insist with Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) from football League (MLS), for services Brian Rodriguez for him Inaugural Championship 2022which is included in the file date 8.

But while an agreement is reached, the Uruguayan striker continues to train with his team, according to a report by American journalist Michel Giannoni. It is worth noting that the proposal the Eagles He was around $6 million (mdd), for 80% of his passes, which is viewed favorably within the MLS team.

It is expected that this situation will be resolved in the next few days, with the 22-year-old joining the work he has done. Ferdinand Ortiz. It is worth noting that Brian Rodriguez expressed his desire to play in the biggest tournament in Mexico, which is why talks are still ongoing.

Where does America go in the inaugural 2022 tournament?

After the victory in Capital Classic In view of cougarsÁguilas del América is ninth in the general table of the inaugural 2022 tournament with 10 points, three wins, one draw and three losses, so that against Pachoa Tozos He will seek his third consecutive victory in the competition.