The latest news about the World Classic 2023 in the USA | Total Sports

of the most important events baseball Is it World Baseball Classic 2023It is a long-awaited date when the best teams in the world will show their skills in front of millions of spectators to claim the international title. That is why in this note we will tell you everything you need to know about how to see it in Venezuela, one of the participating countries.

How and where to watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic live?

he World Baseball Classic 2023 It will be the fifth edition of the most important international baseball tournament at the level of national teams in the world. It will start with a qualifying round with twenty-eight participating teams. The title will be defended by the United States team, which won for the first time in the history of the tournament by defeating the Puerto Rican baseball team in the final game.

in it World Baseball Classic 2023 Twenty national teams will participate throughout the competition. in the first place World Baseball Classic 2023 It was scheduled to happen in 2021, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MLB has agreed to postpone the event.

You can see the World Baseball Classic 2023 Through live broadcasting and opening the signal in different countries:

United State: FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, and FOX Sports (TV); FOX Sports app, Tubi, fuboTV (streaming)

Mexico: Picture TV (TV); –

Colombia: WinSports (TV); –

Panama: RPCTV, TVMax (TV); –

Cuba: TeleRebelde, Cubavisión Internacional (TV); –

Puerto Rico: Wapa Sports (TV); –

Venezuela: Televen, Venevisión, IVC (TV); Simple TV, ByM Sports (streaming)

dominican republic: Teleantillas, Choir (TV); Bio Sports (streaming)

Nicaragua: For confirmation

about format baseball classic 2023, It will be a double key, all-against-all stage. In this first stage, the two best placed teams from each group advance to the eight-team direct-elimination plan, i.e. the Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Grand Final in Miami.

In addition, each team’s rosters must consist of 30 players: 14 of them must be pitchers and at least 2 must be fielders.

What should we know about baseball?

he baseball It is a team sport played by two teams of nine players each. It is considered one of the most popular sports in the Dominican Republic, Panama, South Korea, Cuba, the United States, Curaçao, Aruba, Japan, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, Taiwan, Mexico, Venezuela, and not so famous, but with a large number of fans, in countries such as Canada Australia, South Africa, Colombia, China, the Netherlands and Italy.

The countries that are considered powerhouses for this sport are in America (North and the Caribbean) and it is played on a large court that is completely covered with natural or artificial grass, except for an area called the runner’s line, where the offensive players run to reach the bases located at the heads of the quadrangular area called the diamond, The result, as well as the pitcher area, where the terrain is a dirt mound.

The object of the game is to hit the ball with a bat, move the ball across the field and run across the inside field of the infield (the home ground) trying to hit as many bases as possible until going around the base from where it was hit (the home run) to score the goal known as a career.

Meanwhile, defensive players look for the batted ball to eliminate other batters or runners before they reach either bases first or score a run.

The team that scores the most points after the nine rings, called innings (or tickets) that lasts the match, wins. If at the end of the nine regular rounds there is still an equal balance in the nine rounds, the match is extended as long as necessary to have a winner, because according to the basic rules of the game there is no tie, only allowed in the amateur and children’s league to limit player wear.

Unlike other sports that are played with a ball, such as soccer or basketball; Although the floorbaseballTranslated into Spanish, the habit of using the English term is due to the feeling of a phonetically odd noun: the translation should be cue ball or cue ball, although in some Spanish-speaking countries it is customary to call it colloquially as a cue ball or just a ball.

On the other hand, one of the characteristics that characterize a baseball In other team sports, in this, the defense is the defender with the ball, apart from the fact that the annotations are decided by the players of the attacking team and not the opposing team.