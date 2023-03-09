“The key is open and hope does not die”

2023-03-08

he Atlas of Mexico He will never forget his first game CONCACAF championsAnd which he fell disastrously against Olympia at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium. a little off, Benjamin Morathe coach who shone in Asian football, but did not find the required level in Liga MX, attended the post-match press conference. The Aztec coach explained in detail where the defeat to Pedro Truglio’s side took place, why Julian Quinones did not play and whether they would seek revenge in the second leg.

– Press Conference – What happened to Julián Quiñones that wasn’t part of the game? He stated that he was not 100% ready to play, and asked for understanding not to participate in that period. Were you affected by the match held by Olympia at the Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula? He wasn’t impressed, it was a football match that didn’t go our way, it was with Olympia, we didn’t do a good job, they took the chances they had and the result they deserved for Olympia.

Do you think the switch is decided after 4-1 against Olympia? We don't expect this result, the key is open, if they can do it at home, I don't understand why we can't do it at home, so hope doesn't die, everything is still at stake, it's 50% of the series and we have the other to fight." What happened to Atlas in the second half of the game? We came to play a game that was not given to us, we came from a game of possession, circulation of the ball, we didn't find spaces well, we didn't have confidence, we found ourselves with an early goal that took our momentum away. However, in the second half, because of wanting to score the second goal, we were obviously a bit exposed at times, and the Olympia players' speed, power made us suffer and they were effective.