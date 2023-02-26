February 27, 2023

The ketchup helped him survive wasted weeks at sea. Now Heinz wants to buy her a new boat.

Phyllis Ward February 26, 2023 2 min read

(CNN) – A sailor who spent wasted weeks at sea in January, subsisting largely on ketchup, can now have a new, state-of-the-art boat.

The attractive gift will be presented by the ketchup giant Heinz, who is trying to track down Elvis Francois.

Company published warning on social media on February 14 in hopes of locating the Dominican sailor. According to Heinz’s social media, they have already contacted the government of Dominica, the island nation to which François is from, as well as the Colombian Navy, which rescued him northwest of Puerto Bolivar in Colombia.

But so far, none of the attempts to find François have been successful, Heinz said.

So the ketchup retailer is now asking “the general public to try to help with the search,” according to a statement shared with CNN via email.

“We also ask trusted leads to contact Elvis so that we can help him obtain a new vessel equipped with full navigation technology to avoid another disaster in the future,” the company added.

Haynes suggested fans use the hashtag #FindTheKetchupBoatGuy to broaden their search.

François, 47, was repairing his boat near the Dutch part of the island of St Maarten in December when bad weather pushed the ship overboard. He told the Colombian authorities that he lacked the navigation skills to return to shore and had spent 24 days at sea. She subsisted on a bottle of ketchup, garlic powder, and Maggi Bouillon cubes, which she mixed with water.

Colombian authorities said he was rescued when an aircraft saw his sailboat with the word “help” (help) written on the sailboat’s hull.

