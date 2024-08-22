The JUICE space probe has completed its flyby of the Moon and Earth on its way to Jupiter.

Gus made a careful flyover over Southeast Asia and the Pacific, adjusting his course. (EFE)

Space becomes the protagonist of an ambitious mission with Juice Explorerwhich aims to study in detail the Jupiter And its moons.

Jupiter’s Icy Moon Explorer (Juice)which is managed by European Space Agency (ESA)taking advantage of the common appeal of moon and land To correct its course in a maneuver described as “inherently risky,” according to reports. CBS News.

The upper bridge of landwhich was completed on August 20, took an approach to moon The previous day. Both maneuvers were conducted between 5:00 and 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. who In a statement carried by the agency Evie.

Juice will continue its journey to Venus, where it will perform another gravity maneuver in 2025. (Reuters/Benoit Tessier)

This approach to landDuring it juice After passing over Southeast Asia and the Pacific Ocean, it was necessary to adjust its space trajectory and save fuel, ensuring the long-term stability of the mission.

Ignacio Tancomission operations manager, highlighted the precision navigation of the vehicle’s flight dynamics team. who“Thanks to very precise navigation, we were able to use only a small portion of the propellant allocated for this flyby, adding margins that we can use to expand the science mission once we reach Jupiter.”

During his time in Earth and Moon, juice It tested its scientific instruments and took high-resolution images that will be released in the coming weeks. Now juice She will continue her journey towards Venuswhere it will arrive in August 2025 to perform another gravity assist maneuver that will return it to Earth. land.

JUICE will make two more trips around Earth in 2026 and 2029 before reaching Jupiter. (Reuters/NASA/ESA/AOES)

It is planned that juice Two more flybys of our planet, one in September 2026 and the other in January 2029, before finally reaching Jupiter In July 2031.

Once in the system Jupiter, juice Detailed observations of the gas giant and three of its largest moons will be made: Ganymede, Callisto and EuropaThe mission is equipped with remote sensing, geophysical and positional measurements, We will explore the possibilities that these moons have hosted life in the past or present.In addition, the browser will monitor the environment. Jupiter To understand how it interacts with its moons.

In total, juice The probe will make 35 flybys of these moons, an effort that will collect important data about the structure and composition of these icy celestial bodies.