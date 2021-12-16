The Japanese giant reveals its plan for electric cars

Akio Toyoda, President and CEO of Toyota Motor Corporation, unveils the full range of electric vehicles from his brand and also Lexus

A few days ago, after waiting longer than he imagined, Toyota finally introduced its first all-electric car The new generation The new bZ4X Who is the spearhead in Bz series, which is an acronym to define a group of sustainable electric vehicles called “Beyond Zero”.

The SUV that was already well known, has now joined another car Compact SUV, a urban churros, a medium size sedan and The second full-size SUV. The event was led by President and CEO of Toyota Motor Corporation, Akio Toyoda, which on this occasion underlined its well-known commitment to sustainable mobility, which includes not only this battery of 100% electric cars, but also developments based on the use of hydrogen to power engines. “We have to reduce emissions to the maximum, as soon as possible”Toyota CEO said.

The bZ4X is Toyota’s first 100% electric car and is a leader in manufacturing 29 other models to be launched through 2030

But the show was not just a sample of the electric range, it was also an announcement of the plan that includes the launch of 30 100% battery powered models from now until 2030, and distinctive brand transformation plan, Lexuswho will become Unique and fully electric since 2035.

And as if all of this wasn’t enough for one event, so was this A starting point for a new range of electric vehicles for different uses. Units intended for use in Off-road, urban, sports and other net commercial use Like the brand’s e-pallette. Picture of prototypes that combine products Toyota and Lexus It was a clear demonstration of Action from Toyota, on future advertising offered by some brands in the field, but especially start known Have been done in recent years, many of them They never became production vehicles.

A compact crossover is also integrated into Toyota’s energy plan for the next few years

As is already known, to Toyota A clear commitment to sustainable production is twofold From the beginning. On the one hand with end products such as Toyota Prius, announced in 1997 As the world’s first mass-produced hybrid electric vehicle, then with a plan to achieve carbon neutrality throughout the entire life cycle of its vehicles, from manufacture to disposal.

From 2035, Lexus will be electric only, for both luxury sedans, SUVs and super sports cars.

“If the energy that powers the vehicles is unclean, then using an electrified vehicle, regardless of type, will not result in zero CO2 emissions.”to explain Akio Toyoda, referring to the need to reduce polluting emissions from own production plants And from your suppliers, But also, emphasizing the importance You have clean electric energy to power the electric cars of the future. If this electricity was produced from coal, as is the case today in most parts of the world, the electric car would save on the one hand but generate additional consumption on the other every time it was plugged into the electricity grid to recharge its batteries.

So at this point, Toyota’s electrification strategy includes four technologies: the Hybrid Vehicles, the plug-in hybridsVehicles The battery is charged and carts hydrogen fuel cells or FCEV. Each of these technologies offers a different solution to reducing CO2 emissions and Toyota is committed to all of these technologies, because the plan is to remove carbon, using the best possible method.

The electric line has also prepared concepts such as off-road medium and large trucks.

“We live in a diverse world and in an age where it is difficult to predict the future. Therefore, it is difficult to please everyone with a one-size-fits-all option”, concluded the chief Toyota Motor Corporation, at the press conference that served to spark an openness once again to other types of sustainable mobility.

