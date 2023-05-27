The Japanese company that sent a module to the moon revealed the reasons for its crash

The Japanese company that sent a unit to the moon revealed the reasons for its crash (NASA)

A month ago, on April 25, the Japanese company ispace He was preparing to make history by sending a probe into space that could turn him into a The first private company to land on the moon. Moreover, until now, this has only been achieved by governments RussiaAnd United State And China.

However, things were not so simple for the Japanese company, which saw its smile fade when it lost contact with the mission hours after its launch and just moments before its scheduled arrival on the moon.

Although the company’s experts initially assumed that the probe was starlitIt is still too early to say what happened. But this Friday, they’re already in a position to announce where the bug is.

After investigating and recreating the sequence of events, the airline managers reported that the unit Hakuto-R Mission 1 Complete the planned landing sequence, with correct deceleration – approximately 3.2 km / h-, however It was still far from the surface – about 4.8 kilometers -.

For this reason, after running out of fuel and in a hasty attempt to land on the moon, He went into free fall And It collided with Atlas crater. According to experts, it was because of A Program bug and a Location change last minute.

Originally, the spacecraft was supposed to land on the flat plain of Lacus Sumenorum, but in December it was decided to change that location to Crater Atlas.

As a result, the sudden slope of the crater clearly confused the module’s software and the altitude at which it was traveling, so the spacecraft entered free fall from a height of less than 5 km. Moments later, Crashed on the moon.

Anyway, the enginehe altimeter and others hardware Built into the device They worked properlySo the overall design of the ship is solid, and it remains only to adjust some details of the system developed by him, the experts added Draper Laboratory, Cambridge, in Massachusetts.

“This is not a hardware failure,” said Ryo Ujie, CTO at ispace.

Despite this failed test, the CEO and founder of the company, Takeshi Hakamadaassuring that they will not give up and will try to do so Another moon landing Almost identical to next year’s, incorporating the lessons learned and the lessons from that exam. So they expect a Third pitch With the largest ship to 2025.

“We have a very clear picture of how we can improve our future missions,” he said confidently, adding that thanks to the spacecraft’s insurance, the financial implications of failure for the company are less.

