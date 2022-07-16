The James Webb Telescope also pointed to Jupiter. This is what a gas giant looks like

Jupiter in the center and moon Europa, left, are seen through the 2.12-micron filter of the James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam instrument. Source: NASA, European Space Agency, Canadian Space Agency and b. Holler and J. Stansbury (STScI)

The world has already seen the first images of the James Webb Telescope, the largest and most advanced device made by mankind. Looking at millions, NASA has revealed images like Stephan’s Quintet, a quartet of gravitationally bound galaxies, or the amazing Carina Nebula, which the space agency has described as a landscape of “mountains” and “valleys” dotted with bright stars.

From now on, Webb is fully operational and will send information back to Earth that the scientific community will be able to analyze. Not all of this data will have the same addresses. After the images were published, some of the data collected by the telescope during its startup began to be published in the Mikulsky Archives of Space Telescopes of the Space Telescope Science Institute.

The information includes data from Jupiter and several asteroids that show “a web that tracks solar system targets and produces images and spectra in unprecedented detail,” NASA says. If you are a fan of Jupiter, you will learn to love it more and you will also become a devoted fan of the new telescope.

In this image, for example, Jupiter is in the center, and its moon Europa is visible to the left through the 2.12-micron filter of the James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam instrument.

Combined with the deep field images released the other day, these images of Jupiter show a full understanding of what Webb can observe, from the fainter and more distant observable galaxies to the planets in our cosmic backyard that can be seen from a clear perspective of The agency quotes Brian Holler, a scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore who helped plan the observations, as saying that your actual backyard.

In this other image, Europa is again clearly visible on the left (a moon thought to “hide” a potential ocean under its thick icy crust), but Thebe and Metis, two other visible moons, can also be seen. . “I couldn’t believe we saw everything so clear and so bright,” said Stephanie Milam, deputy planetary science web project scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. “It’s really exciting to think about the ability and opportunity that we have to observe these kinds of objects in our solar system.”

Perhaps one of Jupiter’s most impressive new photos was able to capture some of the rings that particularly stand out in the image from the NIRcam’s long-wave web filter.

Milam said the appearance of the rings in one of the first web images of the solar system is “absolutely amazing and amazing”. NASA explains that scientists were “especially excited to see these images because they are evidence that Webb can observe satellites and rings near bright solar system objects such as Jupiter, Saturn and Mars.”

If you want to learn more about the James Webb Telescope, we recommend these articles:

James Webb posted his first pictures, what do they mean?

James Webb: 12 and a half hours to take a picture of thousands of galaxies

Astronomers help us understand images from the James Webb Telescope

James Webb: EA explains one of science’s most ambitious missions

James Webb: Why does the name of the new NASA telescope spark criticism?