The integrated transportation system will be a new commercial and tourism center

Santiago de los Caballeros. – The central station of the Santiago Integrated Transportation System (SIT) will be the new commercial and tourism hub of the City of the Heart through which approximately 59 million passengers will move annually, ensuring a steady commercial and tourism dynamism for the City of the Heart, including a commercial and commercial center.

This station has been designed to become a working point with a mix of options for entertainment spaces, restaurants and other service alternatives that complement the modern integrated mobility system under an avant-garde and sustainable design that will enrich the visitor experience.

This information was revealed during the panel “The Santiago Integrated Transport System as the engine for the landmarks of the city: How does mobility affect the growth of tourism in Santiago? With the participation of Omar Piantini in charge of commercial management and Frenette Rodriguez in charge of communications at SIT, along with Gladilaida Pereyra, President of the Dominican Tourist Press Association (ADOMPRETUR) Santiago Chapter.

“The system will include most of the air route, allowing tourists to appreciate the city from another perspective, either from the cabin of the cable car or from one of the monorails, the only one of its kind in all of Central America and the Americas of the Caribbean. A unique experience at low cost in a safe, comfortable and above all sustainable way. Because of the low environmental impact of this transmission system,” Piantini said.

Likewise, Biantini emphasized that the system is designed so that tourists and visitors to the city can connect the various attractions in the city such asFor Mirador del Yaque, Monument, Historic Center Among other destinations. “In this way, we enhance Santiago’s existing tourism offerings, such as business and health tourism, integrating the urban tourism method with the tourist route circuits within the city, as is happening in Medellin and Bogota in Colombia”.

While Gladilaisa Pereyra from dompreter Santiago took a tour to learn what commuting means for the province, from the use of traditional cars, part of the traditional images of the first Santiago in the New World, to what a new and modern commuting alternative corresponds to the growth shown by the city of Cibaeña.

“From the Admpretor Santiago, we are networking with various institutions working to transform Santiago into a tourist destination in line with international requirements. In this sense, we must be open to the changes and improvements that we need and deserve as a city. Mobility and a modern transportation system are a mainstay for a global city like Santiago to solidify its position as an attractive and competitive tourism destination.”

About the Santiago Integrated Transportation System (SIT)

Frinette Rodríguez, who is responsible for communications at SIT, described the advantages of the system, which will include 4 modes of navigation: Cable car, monorail, bicycle, feeder road The number of buses, affecting 500 thousand beneficiaries directly, and transporting more than 200 thousand passengers per day, on a total route of 21.5 kilometers between the monorail line and the cable car.

The Santiago Cable Car will be a system aerial cable car It will fly over areas of congestion and allow the integration of marginal sectors on the banks of the Yaqui del Norte, affecting 122,000 citizens on a 6.5 km route, transporting 4,500 passengers per hour in each direction, the equivalent of 72 thousand passengers per day. . “We will cross the river from two points, to connect people to their places of work, studies and recreation, increase the quality of life and rejuvenate the city,” Rodriguez said.

While the monorail will include unifying a mass transit hub with a capacity of 20,000 passengers per hour in each direction with its right of way, ensuring a fast route for users arriving in the city center.

“Over 15 kilometers, the monorail will consist of 14 stations that, in their design, will improve urban spaces and develop the great commercial potential of Ciudad Corazón, as will the central station, which will serve as the main connection for SIT and where the monorail and cable car systems will converge. ‘, he confirmed.

