The Institute of Tropical Medicine reports that it did not deny entry to a young man in a top and tights, but requested a cover-up.

Twitter user Bruno Acosta denounced on his account that his girlfriend was not allowed into the Institute of Tropical Medicine, despite being bitten before dog Presumably because of the way it is worn.

“My girlfriend’s dog bitten while jogging. We’re going to an institute Medicine Tropical (specializes in these cases) and they will not let you in because you are wearing a T-shirt and shoes. So remember, if an animal is going to attack you, wear formal clothes.”

The young man said that fortunately he was carrying a jacket in the car and in this way the patient was able to cover herself and receive treatment. This situation sparked outrage on social networks and citizens questioned that in emergency situations, clothes cannot be given priority over the health of the patient.

https://twitter.com/RiseFall/status/1493752519557799936 My girlfriend’s dog bitten while jogging. We go to the Tropical Medicine Institute (specializing in these cases) and they don’t let him in because he’s wearing shirts and shoes. So remember, if an animal is going to attack you, wear formal clothes. – Bruno Acosta (@RiseFall) February 16, 2022

Carlos Merlo, Director of the Institute Medicine Tropical told Ultima Hora that he was aware of the case and denied being admitted to hospital.

“I spoke with the person who attended and he said to me, ‘I just asked him if he had something to cover to go into the office,’ and the consultation was not delayed. This is in no way a policy to prevent anyone from being in the presence of the way you dress. So I didn’t They are denied entry, treated, and the only thing they are asked is if they have anything to cover themselves to go into the office.”

He continued: “He was taken to the reception center (reception, reception and classification), where patients are classified according to their severity, and there he was treated and the person who attended him asked him to go to the office if he had something to cover up.”

The doctor explained that users are asked to wear as little skin exposure as possible because it is a hospital that treats infectious diseases. “Doctors wear protective clothing and users only have clothing to protect themselves,” he said.

He added that although this is not part of the institution’s policy, out of respect for users and health staff, he “does not believe that what has been asked of the patient is not in place.”

In this sense, he stated that hospital staff would wear a uniform identifying them as a doctor, a nurse or as hospital staff and that the doctor would not take care of him with slippers or shorts.

He reinforced the idea by saying that most complaints are usually in the opposite direction and that patients usually complain about “how tight-fitting people are allowed to pass”.

The manager stressed that the person had been treated, and spent about 30 minutes in the hospital where he was treated, given the rabies vaccine and given the necessary care.