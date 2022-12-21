The Institute of Basic Sciences holds the first Doctor of Sciences

Specifically, from the aforementioned institute, they indicated that the subject of their work focused on the quality of groundwater in the region, and they obtained a rating of 10. They also reported that the race was launched in 2018, as a proposal that seeks to complete and deepen the scientific training of professionals in the region, and to train researchers who are able to Generate, apply and develop scientific knowledge in an original and innovative way.

Urseler, a native of Chazon who graduated as an agronomist in 2011, was officially accepted in 2019 to work with a grant funded by Conicet, to determine the extent of atrazine use for water quality in agro-ecosystems in Córdoba. His approach focused on analyzing the environmental behavior of this herbicide and its effect on the quality of ground water, especially in those springs that were later used to provide water for agricultural facilities in the area.

“This type of herbicide is mainly used to control weeds in maize and sorghum crops and what we have been able to determine is that excessive use of it will have a direct effect on environmental matrices such as soil, causing residues to be transferred to groundwater. From the water.. So, This water is what is extracted to hydrate the cows in the dairy, for example,” said the new doctor.

In addition, Auersler added: “Ground water is the main source of supply used in agricultural enterprises in the province of Córdoba, and is not only used as a drink for animals, but in many cases also used for human consumption, cleaning facilities and irrigation, hence the importance of this approach.” .

See also Sciences. How were the new species of dinosaurs discovered in Australia? doctor urseler2. jpg Institute of Basic and Applied Sciences

Regarding the work done during his PhD course in Essentials, he was also able to determine that there are microbial treatment strategies that allow for the removal of this herbicide compound from the environment. “Throughout this time, we have been able to verify that the original bacterial strain Paenarthrobacter ureafaciens AAC22 allows atrazine to degrade through biocapacitive strategies. Therefore, it could be an alternative to using it to restore the balance of the ecosystem,” he explained.

It is important to note that the panel, worthy of recognition in international scientific journals and special mentions at conferences, is directed and co-directed by Drs Elizabeth Agostini of the National University of Córdoba (UNC) and Drs Carolina Morgante of UNVM. He also collaborates with doctors Romina Bacchetti, Fernanda Pioli and Veronica Morgante.

doctor urseler3. jpg Institute of Basic and Applied Sciences

Thesis defense

With regard to the first defense of the doctoral dissertation conducted by the Institute, Dean Carolina Morgante stated: “Today Basicas begins to go through a new phase because we are witnessing a transcendental event of the University graduating to the first Doctor of Sciences, who in turn also studied her undergraduate degree here. And, without a doubt, we are making Our main goal, which is for people to find all the necessary training opportunities at UNVM.”

On her part, Postgraduate Area Director Mariana Montenegro commented: “Noelia was admitted in 2019, being one of the first to choose a PhD in Science with a mention in Agro-Food, and like a large part of those currently studying this academic proposal, she underwent her training with a job grant from Conicet.”

“We are closing a very virtuous circle of the institution. An alumnus of our house who chooses a PhD and who has also been recognized by Conicet with a scholarship to investigate a topic they consider strategic for society. In this fact we embody meaning in the university, which is to train professionals who can respond to the demands of their context.”

Finally, it should be noted that the jury that accompanied the defense in a hybrid situation, was made up of doctors Tania Turian from the National University of Rio Cuarto (UNRC) and Telma Scarpici from UNVM, and doctors Danilo Pérez Pantoja from the university. Technological Metropolitan University of Chile and Luciano Merini of INTA-Conicet.