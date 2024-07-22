The House of Famous Mexico 2024 LIVE: Paula Durante Becomes the 15th Member

For her part, Paula Durante revealed that she was flattered that her role in the series was played by Belinda. He even said that he tried to contact her but the singer did not answer.
On the first night in the house, the members met and started an interesting conversation. As expected, the subject of Paco Stanley came up, and Mario Pizares explained his annoyance with the last series. “They also let Paco get rid of the turnips. There is nothing to see,” he said.
He also denied the joke that Stanley supposedly told in Azcárraga for which he could have been fired from the TV station.
This is what LCDLF rooms looked like
Jomita, Ricardo, Mariana, Brigitte, Agustin Fernandez, Sabine and Adrian Marcelo.
Ghalya, Cian, Arath de la Torre, Shanik, Mario Pizarres, Botro, Karimi and Paula Durante.
The fourteen residents meet the fifteenth member of the house: Paola Durante. The model greeted Mario Pizarres with a warm hug.
The public decided, through voting, that Adrian, Marcelo and Paula would sleep tonight in the “Leader’s Room”.
Paula Durante is the 15th contestant in the competition.
Arath de La Torre has already met his companions inside the house. He revealed that his plan is to create alliances to make his strategy successful.
“It’s special,” Galileo described to influencer Adrian Marcelo. He becomes the 13th member. His first challenge involves not nominating Mario Pizarres for two weeks.
Gala Montes and Sian are the eleventh and twelfth residents to enter La Casa de Los Famosos México 2.
Karim and Potro caused controversy, as they had to enter the house together.
