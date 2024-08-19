August 19, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The hidden successor to Israel’s IAI Lavi?

The hidden successor to Israel’s IAI Lavi?

Zera Pearson August 19, 2024 2 min read

The J-10 “Vigorous Dragon” fighter from Chengdu, China, bears a striking resemblance to the American F-16, but its real relationship is with the Israeli IAI Lavi, a fighter project that never came to fruition.

At first glance, the J-10 and F-16 look almost identical: both feature a unique vertical stabilizer, an engine with a central air intake in the fuselage, and a bubble cockpit.

However, although these fighter jets look similar, the J-10 is not a direct copy of the F-16, but rather a distant cousin, with its design inspired by the IAI Lavi.

In 1988, The Sunday Times reported on an alleged agreement between Israel and China to develop a fighter based on the Lavi, although the Israeli defence minister denied such cooperation.

Despite this denial, nearly two decades later, in 2006, Russian engineers suggested that the J-10 was a “copy of the Lavi,” noting that the Chinese aircraft incorporated “foreign technology and design methods” from various sources.

According to a report by Jane’s, Russian engineers heard from their Chinese colleagues that there was indeed cooperation with Israel in developing the J-10, although this claim lacks direct evidence.

Chengdu J-10: The Hidden Successor to Israel's IAI Lavi?
Yes, yes, I do not

China, for its part, insists that the J-10 is not a copy of the Lavi, but is derived from earlier Chengdu designs, specifically the cancelled J-9, which also included dummy aircraft.

The J-10 is built using alloys and composite materials, resulting in a strong and lightweight structure. The most notable difference between the J-10 and the F-16 is the delta wing located at the center rear of the fuselage.

In addition, the J-10 features high winglets directly below the cockpit, providing great agility, especially at low speeds, and reducing stall speed during instrument approaches.

See also  All personal data that ChatGPT collects from you each time you use it

The J-10 is also equipped with a large vertical stabilizer above the fuselage and small ventral fins below, improving its stability. For flight control, the J-10 uses a redundant quad-digital system, which prevents the pilot from exceeding the flight envelope, a common challenge in aircraft with falters, which are able to maneuver in very tight radii.

Designed for both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, the J-10 has 11 hardpoints under the fuselage and delta wings, which can be configured with a variety of weapons or fuel tanks, allowing it to carry up to 12,300 pounds of weapons.

In terms of power, the J-10 is powered by a Russian-made Salyut AL-31FN turbofan engine, which generates 28,000 pounds of thrust, allowing the aircraft to reach top speeds of Mach 1.8 and operate at altitudes of up to 59,000 feet, making it a remarkable performance fighter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

9 Walmart Flash Deals That Will Be Gone Forever In Just Hours
1 min read

9 Walmart Flash Deals That Will Be Gone Forever In Just Hours

August 18, 2024 Zera Pearson
Heath Highlights Its Usefulness as an Economic Indicator for the Private Sector • Economy & Finance • Forbes Mexico
2 min read

Heath Highlights Its Usefulness as an Economic Indicator for the Private Sector • Economy & Finance • Forbes Mexico

August 18, 2024 Zera Pearson
Nike outlet sells the most sought-after Gamma Force sneakers for the street and gym, with a 40% discount
2 min read

Nike outlet sells the most sought-after Gamma Force sneakers for the street and gym, with a 40% discount

August 18, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

They wanted to take down the iPhone, but now nobody buys it.
3 min read

They wanted to take down the iPhone, but now nobody buys it.

August 19, 2024 Roger Rehbein
King Charles III takes fresh action against Prince Andrew to force him to vacate his Windsor home
2 min read

King Charles III takes fresh action against Prince Andrew to force him to vacate his Windsor home

August 19, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Joe Biden will be the keynote speaker at the Democratic convention in Chicago: former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton will also be in attendance.
3 min read

Joe Biden will be the keynote speaker at the Democratic convention in Chicago: former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton will also be in attendance.

August 19, 2024 Winston Hale
The hidden successor to Israel’s IAI Lavi?
2 min read

The hidden successor to Israel’s IAI Lavi?

August 19, 2024 Zera Pearson