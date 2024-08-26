August 26, 2024

The Hidden Series on Netflix is ​​a masterpiece and will surprise you

August 26, 2024


As usual, Netflix renews its catalog between the end and the beginning of each month, with exclusive premieres on the platform and other unforgettable movie classics. However, over the years, the company has also dedicated itself to buying the rights to some historical TV shows, such as Unsolved Mysteries. In detail, everything you need to know about this hidden series on the platform that is among the most watched by users.

This television series was very popular during the 1990s, and was created by John Cosgrove and Terry Dunn Maurer and hosted primarily by Robert Stack. It then continued between 2007 and 2010 with Dennis Farina hosting.

It was in January 2019 when Netflix bought the series with the aim of bringing it back to life. Its first six episodes arrived on the platform in 2020, and since then it has been airing a new season every year. This new version is unique in that it does not have a narrator.

The series tells stories in documentary form, with actors interpreting the stories told by the victims of each case. However, it also contains the testimony of real people in each case, which is generally presented in the middle of the interpretations. In this new format, it is interspersed with real images, testimonies and presentations by professionals.

