The hat that won the award for best design in the election campaign in Venezuela (photo)

The launch of the election campaign in Caracas on July 4 was marked by an unexpected symbol that quickly caught the attention of many.

Amid the crowd gathered in Altamira to support presidential candidate Edmundo González, a hat bearing the message “Make Venezuela Dibinga Again” became the center of attention.

The photo was taken by photographer Jimmy Villalta, and has since sparked endless comments and reactions on social media and in public opinion.

The hat is clearly inspired by Donald Trump’s famous campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” in 2016, carrying a message that, although colloquial, resonates deeply with the reality and desire of many Venezuelans for change. The phrase “Make Venezuela Dibinga Again” translates into a call to restore the greatness and well-being of a country that has been through a profound political, economic and social crisis in recent years.

The hat-wearing protester quickly became a kind of unsung hero within the march, his message summing up the hope and spirit of renewal that many Venezuelans associated with the candidacy of Edmundo González, the standard-bearer of the democratic unitary program.

The reference to Trump’s slogan is no coincidence. During his campaign, “Make America Great Again” became a symbol of change and a return to a time of prosperity and stability. Similarly, “Make Venezuela Dibinga Again” seeks to evoke a sense of longing while simultaneously working to reclaim what was lost. However, the vernacular tone of the message adds a local, authentic touch that resonates uniquely with the Venezuelan people.