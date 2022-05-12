The government says there will be no constitutional reform without the consent of the political parties

Santo Domingo, d.

President Luis Abenader informed the Economic and Social Council that his administration was not under any circumstances Constitutional reform will be imposed Suggest if he does not have the understanding and support of the political sectors.

The executive branch indicated that it is particularly required of political parties that have Advocacy in the National Congress.

The position of Governor has been graduated by the Legal Counsel to the Executive Branch, Antonio Peraltaat the closing session of the round table on transparency and institutionalization of the Economic and Social Council.

Under no circumstances will the Louis Abenader administration impose this or any other reform if it does not have the understanding and support of the political actors. Especially those with influence in Congress.”The Legal Counsel said in his speech on behalf of the President of the Republic this morning.

The government has indicated that it will not encourage the proposed reforms to the republic’s constitution If not by consensus“Since this government will not be framed in reprehensible acts that go against the established rules and ethical standards that should govern any administration.”

Antoliano Peralta said that President Abenader ensured and affirmed that the consolidation of this constitutional reform “It will not be used to play other songs.”Regarding the rumors that former President Danilo Medina could be able to run in the 2024 elections and reduce 50% plus one of the votes to win the first election round.

The executive branch understands that its proposals are “To be timely, necessary and transcendent.”

Among the proposed reforms: Achieving a reduction from the more than two hundred thousand (200,000) citizens required to promote a popular initiative to only twenty-five thousand (25,000). The strict non-partisan requirement as a requirement to be a judge in the high courts.

strengthening internal and external control over public funds; The real independence of the Public Prosecution Office, through the mechanism of appointing its most democratic head, or the exclusion of the Public Prosecution Office from the registration of the National Council of the Judiciary.

“However, we will not promote it if this is not done through unanimity, because this government will not embark on despicable acts that go against the applicable laws and moral standards that should govern the public administration,” he said.

Among those attending the meeting was the Director of Government Ethics and Integrity Milagros Ortiz Bosch. Legal Counsel to the Executive, Pedro Montella and Sub-counsel to the Executive, Noelia Rivera.

A number of academics, civil society actors and the press also attended as observers.