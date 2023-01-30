January 30, 2023

The French government has said that an increase in the minimum retirement age is not negotiable

Young men hold a banner that reads “No to retirement at the age of 64” during a demonstration in Paris (Reuters)

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Bourne insisted that Delay in the minimum retirement age and the Increasing the subscription period to 43 years Getting a full pension is already something non-negotiable, despite social discontent and protests.

“not this It is no longer negotiableBourne responded emphatically in an interview published Sunday by France Info station, because “it is necessary to ensure the balance of the system.”

In the A prelude to a new day of protests called for by the unions for this Tuesday – The second, after the strike and mass demonstrations on January 19, the prime minister was insistent on the main axes of the initiative, which will begin to be discussed in the National Assembly, starting from February 6.

“This is the commitment we have proposed,” the prime minister confirmed less than 24 hours after the first review of the text in the National Assembly next Monday.

"Not to retire at 64" (Reuters)
“No to retire at 64” (Reuters)

Bourne also stressed, in the face of the discontent and criticism aroused by the reform, that the government had heard “a lot of mistakes” and false information. Specifically, he dismissed the fact that the changes would particularly hurt French women (the hardest hit by career interruptions) and claimed that “two-thirds” of the pensioners who would benefit from a valuation raise due to the increase in minimum pensions were precisely women. .

Also remember that file Hat 67 years old To enjoy the full retirement pension – regardless of the years of contribution – it is A parameter that the government is not considering changing.

The reform promoted by the government of Emmanuel Macron are the main axes of the From 62 to 64 years old by 2030 From the minimum retirement age and promotion to 2027 from Contribution increased from 42 to 43 years old To be able to enjoy a full pension (so far planned for 2035).

It also proposes an end to private pension schemes that are more beneficial than the public system and that are used on many occasions by public sector companies, such as the state electricity company EDF.

French public opinion is mostly against reform, and this opinion has strengthened in recent days. The Elabe demoscopic Institute published a new poll this week, which reports that 72% of respondents oppose it, up six points from last week.

(with information from EFE)

