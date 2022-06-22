The Foreign Minister met with the UN Secretary General for Haiti

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Roberto AlvarezHe met with the Secretary-General of the United Nations in New York, USA (UN), Antonio Guterres, To whom did he raise the dilemma he was experiencing HaitiThis worries Dominican officials.

Similarly, the Dominican Republic told him it was “concerned about low activity.” UN We must contribute to the stability of our neighbors, “said a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

“The Foreign Minister recalled the efforts of the Dominican Republic to persuade the Security Council to expand the capacity of the United Nations Office for the Coordination (BINUH) in Haiti to prevent further disintegration. Include.The document says.

The Dominican diplomat reiterated the commitment of the government of President Louis Abinadar to the United Nations and its decision to continue cooperating with the agenda of the International Organization for International Peace and Security.

Alvarez was accompanied by a delegation led by Ruben Chile, the deputy minister for multilateral foreign policy; Director of International Organizations, Maria Fernanda Ortega; Permanent Representative of the Dominican Republic UN, Jose Blanco; And alternate ambassador John Sedano.

Cutter’s reaction

For his part, Secretary-General Guterres expressed his gratitude for the bilateral meeting with President Abinader at the US Summit, noting that this dialogue helped him to gain a better understanding of the immediate approach to the Haitian crisis. In the short term.

The Secretary-General thanked the Dominican for their outstanding participation in various events UNIncluding the Security Council, of which the country was a member in 2019 and 2020.