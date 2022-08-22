The Florida government is making it clear in the face of criticism of its plan that Cuban immigrants will not be sent to another state

Given the reactions and criticism of the plan to deport immigrants to another state, Florida’s Republican administration made it clear that Cubans would not be included in the policy.

The plan, announced in a radio interview by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez, includes removing illegal immigrants from Florida. These will be sent to Joe Biden’s home state as punishment for the Democrats’ immigration policies.

Precisely under Biden’s mandate, hundreds of thousands of immigrants have arrived in the United States, including more than 170,000 Cubans. This would have been unthinkable during the administration of Donald Trump, due to his anti-immigration policies.

The state doesn’t have power over immigration, but we do have power over the well-being of our residents and our communities, and that’s why the governor worked with the Legislature to raise funds and try to keep those coming here. “We are going to hold our hands against the law, we are not going to think about what to do, and we are going to send it to the state of Delaware, the state of the president, very clearly,” he promised. Lt. Gov. during an interview on News Radio’s (WURN-1040 AM) “Cada Tarte” program.

Nunez said he was alarmed by the thousands of Cubans arriving in Florida.

“It is irresponsible for Biden and his entire administration not to address this issue. It would be worse than Mariel. “Worse than all the shocks of the ’80s, doing nothing is not an option,” Nunez added.

Criticisms and corrections relating to Cubans

Reactions to the plan announced by the lieutenant governor, a Cuban-American, were immediate. They denounced him from the Democratic Party for sending Cubans to another state, far from their relatives, after emigrating from the island.

Journalist Mark Caputo from the NBC network said it was “surprising” that precisely a Cuban-American woman would want to evict her fellow immigrants from Miami.

Facing waves of criticism, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign office made it clear today that it will not expel Cubans from the state. According to this office, the Lt Governor’s words were taken out of context.

As a result, only those arriving in Florida illegally will be sent to another state. Instead, according to this reinterpretation, someone who came to Miami by boat “to escape communist oppression” is not illegal because he is a refugee.