The films that won the most Oscars in history nnda nnlt | fame

“Ben Hur”And “Titanic” And “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” Tops the list of the most awarded films of all time Oscars. Just like them, there are other productions that have also won many awards for the nominations they have received.

In the following paragraphs, we will tell you the most popular products by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, so pay close attention.

It should be noted that many of them share the same number of small statues in different locations, so you will be more surprised. We start with the most rewarding.

“Ben Hur” (1959) – 11 Academy Awards

Ben-Hur won 11 Academy Awards. It is a 1959 American film, belonging to the epic and drama genres, which was based on a novel of the same name written by Louis Wallace in 1880. The awards it won are:

the best movie: Sam Zimbalist (posthumous award) Best Director: William Wheeler best actor: Charlton Heston Best Supporting Actor: Hugh Griffith Best Production Design: Edward C Carfagno and William A. Horning (posthumously) Best photography: Robert L. Surtees Best Costume Design: Elizabeth Havenden Best visual effects: Arnold Gillespie, Robert McDonald, and Milo Laurie Best mount: John D. Dunning and Ralph E Winters Best soundtrack: Miklos Rosa Best sound: Franklin Milton, MGM Sound Department

“TITANIC “(1997) – 11 Academy Awards

The movie “Titanic” won 11 Oscars. It is a 1997 American film in the genre of drama and disaster. It is a romantic epic about the relationship of Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater. The awards he received are:

the best movie: James Cameron and Jon Landau Best Director: James Cameron Best Art Direction – Set Decoration: Peter Lamont and Michael Ford Best photography: Russell Carpenter Best Costume Design: Deborah Lynn Scott Best visual effects: Robert Legato, Mark A. Lasoff, Thomas L. Fisher, and Michael Kanfer Best mount: Konrad Bove IV, James Cameron, and Richard A. Harris Best soundtrack: James Horner Best Original Song: James Horner and Will Jennings Best sound: Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, Gary Summers, and Mark Olano Best Sound Editing: Tom Belfort and Christopher Boys

“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003) – 11 Academy Awards

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) won 11 Academy Awards. It is the third film in the “Lord of the Rings” film trilogy, which was based on the third installment of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work of the same name. It was awarded in the following categories:

the best movie: Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Barry M Osborne Best Director: Peter Jackson Best Art Direction: Grant Major, Dan Henna, and Alan Lee Best adapted screenplay: Fran Walsh, Philippa Bowen, and Peter Jackson Best makeup: Richard Taylor and Peter King Best Costume Design: Nigella Dixon and Richard Taylor Best soundtrack: Howard Shore Best Original Song: Fran Walsh, Annie Lennox and Howard Shore for “Into the West” Best mount: Jimmy Selkirk Better sound Better visual effects

“Gone with the Wind” (1939) – 10 Oscars

Gone with the Wind (1939) won 10 Academy Awards. It is an American film of the epic, historical and romantic genres, which is an adaptation of the 1936 homonymous novel by Margaret Mitchell. It was awarded in the following categories:

the best movie: Selznick International Pictures Best Director: Victor Fleming Best Actress: Vivian Lee Best adapted screenplay: Sydney Howard Best Supporting Actress: Hattie McDaniel Best Cinematography (Colour): Ernst Haller and Ray Renahan Best mount: Hal C. Kern and James E. Newcomb Best Art Direction: Lyle Wheeler Special Award (Honorary): William Cameron Menzies for his exceptional use of color to enhance drama in the production of Gone with the Wind Artistic Achievements (Honorary): Don Musgrave and Selznick International Pictures pioneered the use of orchestrated teams in film production.

“WEST SIDE STORY” (1961) – 10 Oscars

West Side Story (1961) won 10 Academy Awards. It is an American musical drama film, which is none other than the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name, which inspired William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The awards he received are:

the best movie: Robert Wise Best Director: Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins Best Supporting Actor: George Shakris Best Supporting Actress: Rita Moreno Best Production Design (Colour): Boris Levin and Victor A. Ganglin Best Cinematography (Colour): Daniel L Fab Best Costume Design: Erin Schaff Best mount: Thomas Stanford Best soundtrack: Saul Chaplin, Johnny Green, Erwin Kostal, and Master Ramen Best sound: Fred Hines and Gordon E. Sawyer

“The English Patient” (1996) – 9 Academy Awards

The English Patient (1996) won nine Academy Awards. It is a British film based on the homonymous novel by Michael Ondaatje, set during the interwar period. He left with several small statues.

the best movie Best Director: Anthony Minghella Best Supporting Actress: Juliette Binoche Best Original Score (Drama): Gabriel Yard Best photography: John Sale Best Art Direction: Stuart Craig and Stephenie Macmillan Best mount: Walter Murch Best sound: Walter Murch, Mark Berger, David Parker, and Christopher Newman Best Costume Design: Ann Roth

“Gigi” (1958) – 9 Oscars

The movie “Gigi” (1958) won 9 Oscars. It is an American film based on Colette’s 1944 short novel of the same name. It won in the following categories:

the best movie: Arthur Freed Best Director: Vincent Minnelli Best Cinematography (Colour): Joseph Rotenberg Best written screenplay: Alan Jay Lerner Best Costume Design (Colour): Cecil Beaton Best Art Direction (Colour): Preston Ames, FQ Gleason, Henry Grace, and William A. Horning Best Orchestration for a Musical: Frederick Lowe Best Original Song: Alan Jay Lerner (lyrics), Frederic Lowe (music) Best mount: Adrian Fazzan

“The Last Emperor” (1987) – 9 Oscars

The Last Emperor (1987) won 9 Oscars. It is a biographical film, which is a co-production between China, Italy, the United Kingdom and France, according to Wikipedia. Take statuettes in the following categories:

the best movie Best Director: Bernardo Bertolucci Best Art Direction: Ferdinando Scarfiotti, Bruno Cesari, and Osvaldo Desideri Best adapted screenplay: Bernardo Bertolucci and Mark Peplo Best music: Ryuichi Sakamoto, David Byrne, and Cong Su Best sound: Bill Rowe and Evan Sharrock Best wardrobe: James Acheson Best photography: Victorio Storaro Best mount: Gabriela Christian

More information about the Oscars

What time does OSCARS 2023 RED CARPET start?

Ashley Graham, Vanessa Hudgens and Lily Singh will host ABC’s “Countdown to the Oscars” from the red carpet at the Dolby Theater at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Earlier today, Lynsey Davis and Whit Johnson will host “On the Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95” from 1-4 p.m.

On E!, “Red Carpet Countdown” will begin at 3 PM ET, followed by “Live From the Red Carpet” at 5 PM and “Red Carpet Rundown” at 7 PM.

Why won’t the carpets at the Oscars be red?

For six decades, the color of the rug has remained constant: red. But in 2023, they decided to break with tradition and the color will now be “champagne”. the reason? Because it only sought innovation and those in charge are creative consultants Lisa Love, collaborator with Vogue, and Raul Avila, creative director of the glamorous Met Gala in New York.

Who is Jimmy Kimmel, host of the next Oscar Gala?

After a hiatus of several years, Jimmy Kimmel will host the next Academy Awards ceremony. This will mark the presenter’s return to the ceremony, since he last appeared in 2018. If you want to know more about this presenter, keep reading. here.