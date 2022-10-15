The federal government is starting a trial period of a portal to request student loan cancellations of up to $20,000

Washington DC. – The US Department of Education was opened The portal to request cancellation of up to $20,000 in student loans will be tested Friday before its official launch, a spokeswoman for the federal agency said in written statements.

According to Federal Education, the temporary opening of the portal, in which A Beta testingIt allowed them to monitor the operation and detect potential problems before the process became permanent. The company added that they can carry out further tests before officially implementing the portal.

And the education department has pointed out that those who submit documents using these intermediate openings do not have to apply for loan cancellation again.

“The U.S. Department of Education began Friday, A Beta testing (Public Trial Period) portal to request cancellation of student loans. During the trial period, people will be able to submit their applications and will not have to file the data again (once the service is formally launched). However, applications will not be processed until the official launch of the service later this month (October). This test period is used to monitor the performance of the portal by using real users, to test that all systems and forms are working correctly, to refine the application process and to fix any errors (in programming, or Errorswill arise before the official launch”, a spokesperson highlighted.

During the trial period, the developers will take the portal for maintenance and performance analysis, so if you see a message that the portal is down, you can try again during the trial period.

A screenshot of the federal government’s page for requesting student loan cancellation. (catch)

According to the President’s plan Joe BidenAided students Bell Grants They can claim up to $20,000 in Department of Education loans paid. Those without a Pell Grant can request a waiver of up to $10,000.

To claim debt relief, people must have earned less than $125,000 in 2020 and 2021. For couples, they must have an income of less than $250,000.

This week, the Secretary of Education, Puerto Rican Michael CardonaIt said the upcoming cancellation of up to $20,000 in student loans would help defray inflation for millions of Latinos, including 275,500 in Puerto Rico.

Cardona pointed out that one in two Latinos with student loans could clear obligations with the federal Department of Education through a program that begins by the end of the month.

“Nearly half of Hispanics could see their debts go to zero…that’s money in the pocket for Latinos,” Cardona said during a virtual White House press conference on President Biden’s accomplishments benefiting Hispanics.