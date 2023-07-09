The Faculty of Agricultural Sciences honored retired teachers and non-teachers – MinutoBalcarce.com.ar

Law was chaired by Miguel Pereira Iraola, Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences of the National University of Mar del Plata; Deputy Dean Fabian Capria; INTA Balcarce Director, Facundo Quiroz; Chairman of the Local Advisory Council, Leandro Pontaroli; President of the College Cooperative Society, Pablo Manetti; and Student Center President, Marcelo Mendoza.

Awards are given to those who retired between May 2017 and June 2023, both faculty and non-teaching staff.

The dean said, “All of us, teachers and non-teachers, working and retired, have put our stamp and grains of sand to build the history of the college. Our goal has always been students, training high-quality professionals committed to the environment. Together with graduates, we must provide them with the possibilities of continuous training.”

At the ceremony, distinguished professors, Ing. Agr. Elsa Lucila Camdro (Dr.), Agronomy. Fernando Andrade (Dr.) and Agronomist. Guillermo Stoddert (Doctor), who has been selected in the Honorary Class by the Superior Council of the National University of Mar del Plata. This title denotes his distinguished conditions in his teaching, research, transfer, extension, and administration activities.

Regarding this recognition, Guillermo Stoddert said: «I thank everyone who created this institution, in which I have spent my whole life as a professional, and who have known me, whether teachers, scholarship holders or dissertation students. I consider it highly valuable, because it is the recognition of my colleagues, with whom I have interacted during my 44 years of service as a teacher, and the 48 years since I joined UIB as a college student.”