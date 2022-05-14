The faces of Saratoga: victims of a disaster that requires clarification of responsibilities

46 people have died so far from Saratoga hotel disaster in Havana has been recognized. A large portion of the facility’s workers, belonging to the GAESA military conglomerate, have been doing work to prepare it with a view to reopening on May 10.

Many of them remain unknown, except for their families and friends who are grieving for them today. It was possible to put a face to others thanks to their profiles on social networks and people close to them who shared photos after the explosion and did everything they could to find them, hoping that they were still alive.

here The faces of children, young people and adults who have lost their lives because of allegations gas leaking. Some of them remained for days under the rubble.

Geneva Jose Chapman Izquierdo, 10 years old old man and his father, Jose Carlos Chapman Serrano, 36 years old, to Havana two weeks before the explosion. Both were indigenous Holguin. They were walking down the Saratoga Pass when the ordeal occurred.

Melanie Laura Mosqueda Shakuna native of Havana, died in the event at the age of 17.

Luisa Gilbo Arastia, 39 years oldHe was a worker at the Morro Cabana Military Historical Park. He left behind a ten-year-old girl.

Maria del Pilar Monzon Gonzalez, 56 years oldAlthough she is registered on the official list as a citizen of Havana, where she has lived in recent years, she was originally from Colón, Matanzas. Diario de Cuba confirmed that she was buried there.

The other deceased, about which there are not many details Natyelis de la Caridad Brito Ibarzabal, who was only 15 years old; Milton Lorenzo Ventura Narbona, 67 years old; Ramon Toribio Mr. Vergara, 65 years olds Alexis Loverio-Herrera, 49 years oldAll of them are from Havana.

Adriana Joshua Diaz, 52 years olda native of Havana, was a laborer in Saratoga, as Yenisleidis Morales Armenteros, 34s Odalis Barrera Gonzalez, 57Hotel cashiers.

Julian Bobo Castellano, 34 years old And from Havana, leaving three children, he was the driver of the state-owned CUPET truck that transported gas and whose leak allegedly caused the explosion.

Eric Jeron Molina, 35 years olda worker at the Ernesto Che Guevara nickel plant in Moa, and His wife the Habanera Vianca Yaniel Matos Cabrera, 40, left an 11-year-old girl, will be among the patients admitted to the hospital in intensive care. Last Sunday, Giron’s body was taken to Moa.

Maria Isabel Pauline Montes de Oca, 29 years olda tourism graduate, lived in Havana as I did Luciana Sierra Jarrow, 54 years old.

Juan Carlos Haza Martinez, 50 years old, A native of Havana, she was a receptionist in Saratoga. Ernesto Cardenas Gomez, 33 years old, since his sixth graduation at San Jeronimo University College in Havana, has worked on the cooperative group of the Cultural Asset Fund. At the time of the disaster, he was working on the design of the Saratoga lobby.

Julio Jesus Trujillo Navarro, 19 years old; Daniel Cruz Cardenas, 25; Claudia Castellanos Antosh, 30, the accountant at Grupo Gaviota, all of whom are from Havana, and others are among the youngest victims. Castellanos Antuch leaves behind a young girl.

Rafael Vega, 50 years old, He is a father of two and has been a chef in Saratoga since February of this year. His family waited for the news for three days around the hotel. He was in his kitchen Noe Guzman Suarez, 44 years oldHe also passed away and was identified in recent days.

Other deaths identified, Maylene Quezada Velazco, 31 years olds Susil Torres Garcia, 35were employees of the Saratoga Hotel and residents of the capital.

Juan Carlos Díaz Alvarez, 55 years oldwas a delegate of the 19th district of the Prado People’s Assembly, and Maria Consuelo Alvarez Valdes, 77 years oldHe was a neighbor of the blast area.

Finally, they are recognized Chef Yosmane Hernandez Timo, 49and the Shady Cristina Cubas Mesa, 27 years oldResidents of Havana include Saratoga workers who were in the building at the time of the explosion. Their bodies were the last to be rescued from the rubble.