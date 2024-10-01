The exact date and how to see it

In the coming days, astronomy enthusiasts will enter USA You will have a unique opportunity: passage Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchenshan-Atlas)known as Comet of the century Its amazing shine. This astronomical phenomenon is considered one of the most anticipated phenomena this year.

Comet It will reach maximum brightness on October 7, 2024They can be seen with the naked eye in various parts of the Northern Hemisphere, including most of the United States.

This event is particularly notable because C/2023 A3 has a very long orbit and will not approach Earth again for thousands of years.





How to see the comet of the century in the United States of America

Comet of the Century or C/2023 A3 It can be observed between September 27 and October 13, 2024. The best places to enjoy this phenomenon are rural areas away from light pollution, characterized by dark skies and clear horizons.

Mountainous or hilly areas are ideal for getting a clear view of the eastern horizon, where the comet will appear during the early morning hours.

Best moment To see the comet will be at dawnWhen it appears low on the eastern horizon, similar to the position of the planets Mercury or Venus.

Although its brightness will decrease after reaching perihelion on October 7, C/2023 A3 will remain visible until October 13, when it will be at a distance of about 70,724,459 kilometers from Earth. land.





Recommendations for monitoring the passage of comet C/2023 A3

If you have the opportunity to observe Comet C/2023 A3It is considered Comet of the centuryThese are some recommendations so you can enjoy this astronomical phenomenon to the fullest.