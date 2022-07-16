The euro is rising and costs more than a dollar

The euro was able to stay above one euro after the release of data on the US economy and because investors vThey reconsider their predictions After comments from some members of the Federal Reserve.

The euro was trading at $1.0068 by 3pm GMT, down from $0.9988 in late European forex trading the previous day.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has set The reference exchange rate for the euro is at $1.0059.

Two Fed members, Christopher Waller, a member of the Board of Governors, and James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, an advocate of restrictive monetary policy, have been in favor of a three percentage point increase this month.

After publishing inflation figures, The markets are starting to speculate With an upside of 100 basis points.

Inflation in the United States in June rose to 9.1% on an annual basis, the highest level since 1981 (8.6% in May).

US retail sales and business confidence It was better than expectedHowever, industrial production numbers are disappointing.

The single currency was trading in a fluctuating range between $1.0007 and $1.0086.