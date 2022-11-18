November 18, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

20 de junio solsticio de verano

the end of the world? The European Space Agency reveals when and how this will happen

Roger Rehbein November 18, 2022 2 min read

There are many Theories about the end of the world. many wonder When and how will this happen. Some hypotheses have become more popular than others and have had an impact on the world.

Many scholars claim that Climate change It will have to do with the collapse of the Earth.

according to recent studiesScientists managed Rounding out the remaining time to live on Earthaccording to research based on sun cycle.

European Space Agency (ESA) through a report Revealed how and when will be the end of the planet Earth and thus will be human life.

Calculations made by the scientists of the said agency indicate their approach to a study Sun activity The star that belongs to the Earth’s orbit.

star in main sequence stage Where the nucleus is able to convert hydrogen into helium, which causes The sun’s temperature and brightness.

As the sun continues its cycles, experts say, it will continue to grow in size and will get hotter. the star It will become a giant red starthat will determine its end.

In this way it will directly affect the Earth, Its surface will heat up and the water will evaporateback to Planet TUninhabitable land.

Over time, it will become the sun white dwarf star.

when?

According to specialists, the event will happen approximately between approx 10 billion and 11 billion years ago.

Read more: Historic discovery of the first text 2,100 years ago of the ancestor of Euskera, the mysterious language of Basque

The agency stated that The sun may be in the middle of its cycleWhere Solar System 4 thousand 500 million years ago.

Factors that helped scientists determine this The end of the world separates us 8 billion years.

See also  Steps to change the size of the letters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

The 2021 meteorite contains all the ingredients for life

November 18, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

The Artemis I mission takes a historic leap for NASA’s lunar program

November 16, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

WhatsApp | How to activate Ignored Mode | Hoax 2022 | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

November 16, 2022 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

the end of the world? The European Space Agency reveals when and how this will happen

November 18, 2022 Roger Rehbein
5 min read

How is the number of emergency consultations organized?

November 18, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

solve the puzzle! Caramel revealed what he does in the first half

November 18, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

Strange discovery: Spanish researchers discovered the remains of a tortoise the size of a car

November 18, 2022 Phyllis Ward