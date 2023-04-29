The dubbing actress sells her act to help her mother with cancer and the union responds

The voice actress sells her business to help her mother with cancer. Photo: Dubbing wiki

The actress dubbed Ana Elizabeth Rojas Gomez, known as Annie Rojas, announced through her Twitter account that she would start selling audio recordings of the characters she called to raise money to help her mother.

“I am selling $200 Mexican pesos greetings, congratulations, alarms and ringtones to the characters I call my name to be able to pay for my mother’s chemotherapy. I leave you the information and my wiki on the subject so you can check out my characters and a PayPal link in case you are not from Mexico and want to buy a clip my voice,” he wrote.

Among the characters he voices are Nezuko Kamado, from the anime “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba”; Chloe Bourgeois, from “Miraculous: The Adventures of Ladybug,” Princess Jasmine, in the live-action “Aladdin”; The character Brigitte Lindholm, from the ‘Overwatch’ video game saga, among others.

After the publication, a large number of dubbing representatives gathered together to invite an event that they christened as Annie Fest next May 27 at Deportivo SME Villa Coapa, in Mexico City, where they have already confirmed their presence.Over 40 colleagues. .

“Everyone signs autographs, photos, audio and video recordings, and all proceeds will be donated in full. From 10:00 a.m. until the last person leaves,” the Facebook post read.

Some of the artists who will be in attendance are: Humberto Vélez, who gives voice to Homer Simpson; Patty Acevedo, who gives life to Serena Tsukino and Lisa Simpson; Carlo Vasquez, Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, among others.

After announcing the festival, Ani Rojas released a message of thanks: “These weeks have been a roller coaster of emotions. My life, the life of my mother and my family have completely changed, but not everything is bad.

“I have recognized the tremendous goodness that is in people. In my family, in my friends, in my colleagues, in the people who follow my work and even in the people I don’t know, who don’t know me, but still come close to giving words of encouragement. I am grateful for all. So much.”

Continue reading the story

You may also be interested in | On video:

Suspicious situation at a traffic light that led to a police operation.