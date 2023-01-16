January 16, 2023

The dramatic moment two planes were about to collide in New York

Winston Hale January 16, 2023 3 min read
  • BBC News World

John F. in New York City. The US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has launched an investigation after a potential collision at Kennedy International Airport (JFK) on the night of January 13.

The incident took place during one of the company’s flights Delta Airlines is bound Santo DomingoDominican Republic, It started its takeoff run One on the JFK runway and the other on the plane American Airlines was passing through On the same track.

JFK air traffic controllers issued an emergency order to the pilots of the Delta flight, who were able to abort the flight and avoid a crash.

“Damn! Delta Airlines 1943 take off permission canceled!“, says a controller, according to a recording of the conversations.

