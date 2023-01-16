The dramatic moment two planes were about to collide in New York

Draft

John F. in New York City. The US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has launched an investigation after a potential collision at Kennedy International Airport (JFK) on the night of January 13.

The incident took place during one of the company’s flights Delta Airlines is bound Santo DomingoDominican Republic, It started its takeoff run One on the JFK runway and the other on the plane American Airlines was passing through On the same track.

JFK air traffic controllers issued an emergency order to the pilots of the Delta flight, who were able to abort the flight and avoid a crash.

“Damn! Delta Airlines 1943 take off permission canceled!“, says a controller, according to a recording of the conversations.

A passenger on the Delta flight said some people were scared when the plane stopped.

Based on radio frequency audio between controllers and pilots, the US pilots allegedly disobeyed orders.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine what went wrong and potential sanctions.

What do you know about what happened?

This incident happened last time Friday, January 13, After 20:00 local time (01:00 GMT, Saturday).

Delta Flight 1943 (DL1943) 4L was waiting for runway clearance Santo Domingo.

At the same time, American Flight 106 (AA106) towards London It was taxiing to the designated departure runway.

image source, Good pictures title, Controllers in the JFK Airport tower were directing planes to their departure runways.

According to audio compiled by ATC Live, a site that monitors aircraft radio frequencies, Flight DL1943 cleared for departure 4L from runway.

But by the time the takeoff run begins, Flight AA106 was crossing the same runway by a taxiway crossing it.

“Shit! Delta 1943 takeoff clearance cancelled!” says the controller. “Delta canceled the 1943 takeoff,” he repeats.

The pilot sighs “ufff” in response to aborted takeoff.

Some aviation experts have been able to reconstruct the aircraft’s positions through flight tracking platforms.

The FFA announced on Sunday that, based on a “preliminary analysis”, Flight DL1943 “stopped its take-off taxi approximately 1,000 feet (300 m)” where AA106 was crossing from the adjacent taxiway.

Like the NTSB, it announced an investigation into the incident.

A scare on board

Delta said, “After the aircraft landed safely on the runway, the customer returned to the gate where they disembarked.”

The flight was rescheduled for the following day, and flight AA106 departed for London shortly after.

Delta Airlines passenger Donal Brian Healy recounted the incident Gave a small scare Some of those on board.

“There were vocal reactions, some yelling as the plane started to slow down, and then total silence. I felt the adrenaline rush of not knowing what to expect, knowing this was not normal,” Healy told Business Insider.

“Once the plane stopped, I realized we were going to be fine, and I thought it was some kind of engine.”

According to their testimony, the pilot informed them that the take-off was aborted because another aircraft had passed in front of them.

image source, Good pictures title, American Airlines operates a Boeing 777 with a capacity of up to 300 passengers. Delta has a Boeing 737 for 180 passengers.

In audio recordings of the recorded communications, AA106 can be heard telling the pilots of the flight that they had taken an action. "Possible Deviation" for orders received.

One of the pilots replied: “The last recognition they gave us [era que] We were allowed to cross [la pista]Is that right?”.

replies the controller Take off on runway 4L. Instead AA106 was en route to runway 31L.

“We’re going to listen to the logs, but you have to take off from runway 4L. You’re now in position for runway 31L,” says the controller.

583 people died and dozens were injured.