The DR Embassy in the United States has suspended work due to a winter storm

Winston Hale January 3, 2022 1 min read

The Embassy of the Dominican Republic The United States closed its offices on Monday due to dangerous winter conditions in the east.

The announcement was made through the embassy’s official Twitter account.

This Monday The National Weather Service The district of Columbia has issued warnings for North Virginia and the Midwest Maryland Snowfall up to 25 cm, 10 inches.

CNN en español reported that more than 20 million people are on alert and that the federal government in Washington was shut down this Monday and that weather-related disruptions are being felt across the country. Many schools canceled classes Department of Emergency Management New York City released the travel advice for Monday morning.

Climate problems and affections COVID-19 More than 2,700 flights were canceled in the United States on Sunday, and more than 1,600 have already been canceled by this Monday, according to a web portal that monitors flight aircraft.

The storm is expected to have a major impact on the southern, central Atlantic and eastern coastal areas.

