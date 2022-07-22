July 22, 2022

The day, time and channels that will show the classic match between Real Madrid and Barcelona that will be held in the United States

2022-07-21

Barcelona came from crushing Inter Miami and now they are on their way to a real test against Real Madrid.

What is the date of the Barcelona-Real Madrid match?

Friendly match between Barcelona s Real Madrid It will be played in United State This Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, the home of the NFL Raiders.

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live: South American schedules to watch the classics

Peru: 10:00 p.m.

Colombia: 10:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 10:00 pm

Bolivia: 10:00 pm

Paraguay: 10:00 pm

Venezuela: 10:00 PM

Chile: 10:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 11.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm

See also: VIP Zones and Other Exclusive Locations: This is the Allegiant Stadium, the venue that will host Real Madrid-Barcelona in Las Vegas.

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live: Central American schedules to watch the classics:

Costa Rica: 9:00 pm

Honduras: 9:00 pm

Mexico: 10:00 p.m.

Panama: 10:00 PM

Puerto Rico: 11:00 p.m.

Antonio Rudiger will make his Real Madrid debut in this classic against Barcelona.

Watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match live: schedules in Europe to watch the classics:

Spain: 5.00 am (Sunday 24 July)

Italy: 5.00 am (Sunday, July 24)

France: 5.00 am (Sunday 24 July)

Germany: 5.00 am (Sunday, July 24)

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: TV channels that will be broadcast:

Barca TV (Barca’s official website) and TVE 3 (Catalonia Channel) broadcast the match for Spain.

Sky Sports will be the signal responsible for showing Saturday’s match in Mexico and several Central American countries such as Honduras.

– DIRECTV Sports also owns the rights to this Latin American classic.

See also  The player from America who did not appear before Liga MX

