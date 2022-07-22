The day, time and channels that will show the classic match between Real Madrid and Barcelona that will be held in the United States

2022-07-21

What is the date of the Barcelona-Real Madrid match?

Friendly match between Barcelona s Real Madrid It will be played in United State This Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, the home of the NFL Raiders.

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live: South American schedules to watch the classics

Peru: 10:00 p.m.

Colombia: 10:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 10:00 pm

Bolivia: 10:00 pm

Paraguay: 10:00 pm

Venezuela: 10:00 PM

Chile: 10:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 11.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live: Central American schedules to watch the classics:

Costa Rica: 9:00 pm

Honduras: 9:00 pm

Mexico: 10:00 p.m.

Panama: 10:00 PM

Puerto Rico: 11:00 p.m.