The dangerous situation of Cuban political prisoner José Daniel Ferrer is of concern to the international community.

Demonstration demanding the freedom of Cuban dissident José Daniel Ferrer in Miami, Florida (EFE/ Jorge Pérez)



Deteriorating health and detention conditions of Cuban opposition leader Jose Daniel Ferrer They are worrying the international community, which is demanding that the Castro dictatorship release him.

Ferrer, 54, who is considered a “prisoner of conscience” by Amnesty International, was arrested in Santiago de Cuba on July 11, 2021, amid historic anti-government protests that have rocked some 40 cities on the island.

The European Parliament condemned in a resolution this week “the torture and inhuman and degrading treatment inflicted by the Cuban authorities” on the opposition member and “other political prisoners.”

The European Parliament urged the dictatorship of Miguel Díaz-Canel to “wait for his release”. “Allow families immediately” to access them and “receive medical care.”

Jose Daniel Ferrer in a Cuban prison

The administration of US President Joe Biden joined the protest.

“We join the growing international concern about Ferrer’s health,” Brian Nichols, director of US diplomacy for Latin America and the Caribbean, said in a message on the social network X.

“We condemn the appalling conditions in which he and other unjustly detained political prisoners are subjected.” He added, specifying that their number was “about 1,000” people.

Less than two weeks ago, in an interview with informationFerrer’s wife denounced the dangerous situation her husband is experiencing inside the Cuban prison system.

“My husband was arrested, kidnapped and imprisoned when he was trying to get to the demonstrations here in Santiago de Cuba,” Nilva Esmarai Ortega Tamayo began her story, in an audio clip sent to Infobae. Since then, the activist has been suffering under a harsh prison regime.

His life partner denounced him, “Currently he is the prisoner who suffers the most severe forms of repression and imprisonment in Cuba, he is held in a punishment cell, in inhumane, cruel and degrading conditions, and a victim of physical and psychological torture.”

“He has been denied the right to make phone calls or family or conjugal visits for a year and six months,” Ortega Tamayo said, who ruled: “They’re burying him alive and killing him slowly.”

The Cuban regime denies the existence of political prisoners on the island and accuses its opponents of being “mercenaries” of the United States.

According to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), Ferrer is in a “dangerous” situation.

Since August 14, 2021, detained in A “Punishment Cell” As of March 17, 2023, “He was held for long periods incommunicado, a situation that escalated between August 2023 and March 2024.”That’s what the OAS body said in May. He added that for a time he thought he was dead.

Ferrer is one of 75 “political prisoners” from the 2003 “Black Spring” who were sentenced to 25 years in prison and released in 2011, along with 130 other prisoners after negotiations between the government and the Catholic Church.

In August 2011, he founded the National Union of Cubans (UNPACU) in Santiago de Cuba, where he lives, and is the most active dissident. Since the country considers this illegal, he has been arrested several times.

(With information from AFP)