October 13, 2022

The cowgirl look that Michelle Salas liked on Instagram

The Socialite Michel Salas She wore her most elegant clothes in New YorkIt is the city he has traveled to to participate in various fashion related projects.

The Daughter of Luis Miguel impressed with a look Cowgirl crop top tie my shoes White with a high collar, to show your Flat bellyand one Mini skirt The same method, to show symmetrical legs.

The group that used the file influential It is part of the latest collection of Camila Coelho brand.

RoomsThe 33-year-old outfitted her outfit with brown cowboy-style boots, as well as a raincoat. Beige color.

In addition, he complemented his outfit with a hat Beige color She wore her blonde hair and highlighted her features with light-colored makeup.

He wrote “Pumpkin Girl Spice”. Michele Halls By posting a picture of her autumn dress on her account Instagramwhich has more than 1.8 million Followers.

The Model Currently in New York City To collaborate on a project for the brand Stradivarius, for which she is an ambassador.

this week, Michelle He went to test wardrobe with the brand’s gear, then starred in a photo shoot at Summit One Vanderbilt Observatory.

Last month , Model He also attended the spring and summer shows of various companies in New York Fashion WeekAlways with dazzling outfits.

See the gallery above the best Pictures From Michele Halls.

