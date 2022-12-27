December 27, 2022

The contribution that Veljko Paunovic expects at Chivas with the arrival of Daniel Ríos at Clausura 2023. What did you see?

On Sunday, Daniel Rios, the new striker of Chivas de Guadalajara, was announced as the second reinforcement in the Clausura 2023. But why did coach Veljko Paunovic accept his arrival, what did he see?

© IMAGO7The Chivas-trained striker returns to the fold to contribute to Veljko Paunović’s cause

The all-new Chivas de Guadalajara striker, Daniel Rios was announced Sunday as the second reinforcement From rojiblanco’s first team for the Clausura 2023 tournament in Liga MX. But why did coach Veljko Bonovich accept his arrival in the barn, what did he see? Rebaño Pasión brings you the details of the manager’s evaluation.

Rebaño Sagrado’s main squad, which this lanky 27-year-old striker joins, trains on Monday In the facilities of the Verdy Valley Sports City, to hone the details of its next show against Atlas in the last date of the second group of the Sky Cup and to continue the summit stage of this season, to Debut against Monterrey at BBVA Stadium, corresponding to Round 1 of the Clausura 2023.

Paunović, along with his international coaching staff, made an in-depth assessment of Rojiblanco’s current squad. Approving the confirmed departures of Josecarlos van Ranken (Necaxa) and Jesus Ricardo Angulo (Leon) and waiting for it to be made official Forward Ángel Zaldivar has left for Atlético de San Luis after requesting a transfer. And what – in the beginning – led to the recruitment of Rojiblanco’s youth team, Daniel Rios.

What will Daniel Rios give to Chivas de Paunovic?

Reus was announced on Sunday as the second reinforcement of the Rojiblancos (Chivas).

The fantastic striker, who trained in Chivas’ basic forces, according to the official information bulletin of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, highlighted his qualities by noting: “He has a great passing game, because he was able to take advantage of his height of 1.86. In addition, he is a good selector of balls coming from the band and one of his specialties is first-post unmarking“.

The slender striker comes into the fold from MLS Charlotte FC (Getty)

And Al-Qatee’s statement regarding the technical evaluation to approve his appointment, on Sunday, stated that: “Soccer proposal Veliko Bonović considers constantly moving the ball into the area and causing damage to it. This is why having players like Ríos with a good strike and ease of movement within the area is so valuable.“.

