The continent where the number of deaths from COVID-19 has decreased

(CNN) – The Americas recorded a 15% decrease in new deaths from COVID-19, the largest of all regions, according to the latest weekly epidemiological report from the World Health Organization, released on Tuesday.

Covid-19 cases are down 10% in the Americas, but a quarter of the region’s countries are reporting increases in the week. The United States, Canada and Argentina had the largest number of new cases in the region. Cases increased by 55% in Canada and 91% in Argentina.

Even with the overall decline in COVID-19 cases, the United States has the highest number of new cases in the world.

There were 4.1 million new cases worldwide between December 13 and 19, down slightly from the previous week. The number of new deaths fell 9% to nearly 45,000.

The United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases last week. Cases in the United States decreased by 12% to 725,750, while cases in the United Kingdom increased by 45%.

The WHO African region recorded the largest increase in cases, and this region and the Western Pacific were the only ones to have seen an increase in new cases in the past seven days, according to WHO data. Europe recorded the highest total number of new cases and accounted for 63% of new cases reported.

Weekly deaths increased by 15% in the African region, the only region that saw an increase in new deaths.

Micron is confirmed in 106 countries

According to the WHO report, the Celtic variant of the coronavirus is dominant among global virus samples, but the omicron variant is on the rise and poses a risk.

In a section of the report on the prevalence of worrisome variables, the organization said 96% of globally sequenced samples were delta, up from 99.2% the previous week, and 1.6% were omicron, compared to 0.4% from the previous week.

According to WHO data, the omicron variant has been confirmed in 106 countries.

“Recent evidence indicates that the omicron variant has a growth advantage over the delta variant and is spreading rapidly, even in countries with documented community transmission and high levels of population immunity,” the organization said.

Data on the risk is limited, but hospitalizations are increasing in the UK and South Africa.

“Given the rapid increase in the number of cases, health systems may be overwhelmed. Preliminary data indicate that there is a decrease in omicron neutralization in those who have received a series of primary vaccination or in those who have been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, which may indicate A level of humoral immune evasion”.

Because of these factors, “the overall risk related to the omicron variant of concern remains very high.”