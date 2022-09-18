The conference analyzes health and well-being as two generators of development

cordova Will be hosting on September 21 professional meeting About health and wellnessWhich will analyze the role of companies in the health, nutrition and beauty sectors as a driver of economic and social development. The conference will witness the participation of Dr. Anthony is a writera specialist in endocrinology and nutrition, physical education and sports medicine, and head of the health fields of the Spanish Basketball Federation.

They will also interfere Manuela HernandezGeneral Coordinator of Cicap (Technological Center for Agri-Food Research), and Elena Yuberois a researcher in the Nutritional Genetics and Metabolic Syndrome Group at the Maimonides Institute for Biomedical Research (Imibic). they will join pink flamedirector of Comatmatronas and coordinator of the women’s unit at the hospital Saint John God from Cordoba; Setvilla torrentDoctor of Medicine and Specialist in Nutrition and Dietetics at Al-Arousa Hospital. Maxim Duval Manager of the Balneario Aguas de Villaharta Hotel; Clara Fernandezfrom El Globo Pharmacy; Sarah RodriguezHead of Fepamic; Sora Blahfrom Ichigo Cosmetics, and Javier IbanezCEO of AquaSimply, among others.

The event is powered by Municipal Institute for Economic Development in Cordoba (EMDC). its head, white torrentwho emphasized that “it is not a conference targeting health professionals only, but it is Open to all researchers and businessmen in the field of biotechnology as well as to the general public. And it has a double aspect: presenting the latest research and trends in nutrition and wellbeing, and analyzing the potential that Cordoba has to create businesses and create jobs in this sector.”

Meeting Cordoba, health and wellness On Wednesday, September 21, at the Cordoba Visitor Center, starting at 5:30 pm. Entry is free, until capacity is reached, with pre-registration at http://cordobasaludybienestar.xeitomeeting.com/.

Córdoba Salud & Bienestar is organized by two local companies: event and communications consultancy Xeito Meeting and digital marketing agency Eccuo. In addition, it has collaborations from Cordoba City Council, Asfaco, Klarna and Ichigo Cosmetics, Imdeec, and sponsored by Fepamic, Tressis, AquaSimply and Embacor.