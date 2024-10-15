The conclusive and resounding evidence of Edmundo Gonzalez’s overwhelming victory





On Tuesday, October 15, the ConVzla leadership presented a technical report before the Organization of American States (OAS) revealing compelling evidence about Edmundo González’s victory in the July 28 presidential election. The report is available at Next linkcontains a detailed analysis of the minutes of the National Electoral Council (CNE) and the results obtained from these minutes.

lapatilla.com

Electoral expert Eugenio Martinez highlighted in his account S Due to the importance of this document, he pointed out that “the opposition submitted today to the Organization of American States its technical report on the records of the National Elections Commission that were scanned and disclosed.” This occurs 79 days after the election, without the Central Electoral Council making the results of each report official.

The report includes copies of the so-called Envelope No. 1, which contains the first printout of the audit report for each table, which was prepared before the results were sent to the NEC. This rules out any excuse related to a possible transmission hijack. Furthermore, it was highlighted that witnesses from the opposition and the United Socialist Party received the same audit report with the same results on the night of 28 July.

Digital minutes contain an alphanumeric code or HASH-1 code that includes data associated with the polling place, the polling station, the time and date of printing, and the device that printed it. This confirms the authenticity of the transcript, as Maduro voters who uploaded photos of their voting receipts helped confirm the hash matching.

The ConVzla leadership also points to the refusal of the National Electoral Commission to carry out the three basic post-election audits stipulated in the tables, which would have proven the inconsistency of the results read by Elvis Amoruso.

Additionally, the results of four rapid counts conducted on July 28 are included, along with the methodology for each count for analysis by interested election technicians.