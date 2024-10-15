October 18, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The conclusive and resounding evidence of Edmundo Gonzalez’s overwhelming victory

The conclusive and resounding evidence of Edmundo Gonzalez’s overwhelming victory

Phyllis Ward October 16, 2024 2 min read


Evie

On Tuesday, October 15, the ConVzla leadership presented a technical report before the Organization of American States (OAS) revealing compelling evidence about Edmundo González’s victory in the July 28 presidential election. The report is available at Next linkcontains a detailed analysis of the minutes of the National Electoral Council (CNE) and the results obtained from these minutes.

lapatilla.com

Electoral expert Eugenio Martinez highlighted in his account S Due to the importance of this document, he pointed out that “the opposition submitted today to the Organization of American States its technical report on the records of the National Elections Commission that were scanned and disclosed.” This occurs 79 days after the election, without the Central Electoral Council making the results of each report official.

The report includes copies of the so-called Envelope No. 1, which contains the first printout of the audit report for each table, which was prepared before the results were sent to the NEC. This rules out any excuse related to a possible transmission hijack. Furthermore, it was highlighted that witnesses from the opposition and the United Socialist Party received the same audit report with the same results on the night of 28 July.

Digital minutes contain an alphanumeric code or HASH-1 code that includes data associated with the polling place, the polling station, the time and date of printing, and the device that printed it. This confirms the authenticity of the transcript, as Maduro voters who uploaded photos of their voting receipts helped confirm the hash matching.

See also  Raymond Arrieta begins the 14th edition of "Da Vida" with his father in his heart

The ConVzla leadership also points to the refusal of the National Electoral Commission to carry out the three basic post-election audits stipulated in the tables, which would have proven the inconsistency of the results read by Elvis Amoruso.

Additionally, the results of four rapid counts conducted on July 28 are included, along with the methodology for each count for analysis by interested election technicians.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

The structure of the system has collapsed and nothing remains
1 min read

The structure of the system has collapsed and nothing remains

October 18, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Diosdado Cabello said that Juan Carlos I was a “thief” who “stole even the locks.”
2 min read

Diosdado Cabello said that Juan Carlos I was a “thief” who “stole even the locks.”

October 17, 2024 Phyllis Ward
The power outage festival caused an alarm in several states of the country on #October16
2 min read

The power outage festival caused an alarm in several states of the country on #October16

October 17, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

North Korea vs Mexico for women. Today’s match online | U-17 World Cup
2 min read

North Korea vs Mexico for women. Today’s match online | U-17 World Cup

October 18, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
The structure of the system has collapsed and nothing remains
1 min read

The structure of the system has collapsed and nothing remains

October 18, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Biden administration cancels student loans for one million public employees
3 min read

Biden administration cancels student loans for one million public employees

October 18, 2024 Winston Hale
Cuban influencer inspires her physical transformation after losing 22 pounds
2 min read

Cuban influencer inspires her physical transformation after losing 22 pounds

October 18, 2024 Lane Skeldon