The concept of improving mental health and quality of life

The Sports City works to promote a culture of wellness that includes various disciplines, exercises and sports practices, and encourages its adoption as a lifestyle to improve physical and mental health, and contribute to combating public health problems such as stress resulting from work fatigue and depression.

Physical activity and daily exercise contribute significantly to improving mental health, as exercise helps release endorphins, which reduce the risk of depression. According to the IMSS Institute, at least 75% of Mexicans suffer from fatigue due to work stress, surpassing China and the United States.

Global Health Organization (from) 2 It indicates that in addition to improving physical condition, exercise has a direct impact on emotional and cognitive health. It has been shown that 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week can significantly reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, because it increases levels of endorphins and neurotransmitters such as serotonin, which are linked to mood and overall health.

The American Psychological Association highlights that regular exercise can serve as a powerful stress management tool, as it reduces levels of cortisol, a hormone associated with stress, while promoting cell regeneration, improving cognitive function, and promoting greater mental clarity and focus.

Exercise also improves sleep, which is a crucial factor for mental health. Irregular sleep cycles increase the risk of mental disorders, such as anxiety. The newspaper UNAMHe points out that exercising regularly helps you enjoy better sleep, which benefits mental health.

The culture of wellness is based on achieving holistic well-being that goes beyond physical activity. The Sports City provides its users with a complete experience that includes mental and physical health. From yoga and meditation classes to high-intensity training, promote a culture of health and balance in every aspect of daily life:

Yoga: This system originated in India and combines physical postures, meditation and breathing exercises. It helps improve flexibility, balance and muscle strength, enhances mental health, reduces stress and improves concentration due to the meditation practiced in this discipline.

Pilates: This method, created by Joseph Pilates, aims to strengthen the deep muscles of the core, or core, of the body, which consists of the diaphragm, the multifidus, the transverse abdominis, and the pelvic floor. This system focuses on movement control, body alignment, and breathing, and can be performed on the floor using a mat or on specialized machines.

Swimming: This physical activity consists of moving in water using different strokes, such as front crawl, breaststroke, butterfly, or backstroke. It is a low-impact cardiovascular exercise that improves lung capacity, endurance, and overall body strength.

Running: This aerobic activity consists of running and can be done outdoors or on power bars. In addition to promoting cardiovascular health and burning calories, it helps improve physical resistance and strengthens leg and core muscles.

The City Sports’ commitment to mental health is reflected in its personalized programs that seek to motivate each person to find the right exercise for their needs and preferences, with the aim of maintaining a balanced and healthy life.