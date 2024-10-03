October 4, 2024

The “Comet of the Century” can now be seen with the naked eye from Venezuela

Image of Comet of the Century taken by Gordon Garrad from Lombrah, Australia.

Oort Cloud Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-Atlas), also called the “Comet of the Century,” became visible from Venezuela during the early hours of the day.

Comet C/2023 A3 (Tuchinshan-ATLAS) reached its perigee on September 27 at a distance of at least 0.39 astronomical units from the Sun. It is located between the orbits of Venus and Mercury. It had a magnitude of 2.3 at that time and can be detected using the meteorologist Luis Vargas. Social networking sites with the naked eye from the southern hemisphere.

“For our hemisphere, it was necessary to use a telescope or other suitable observing instrument due to the low contrast caused by the aurora,” he said.

Likewise, Vargas noted, “This week it can already be observed with the naked eye toward the east at dawn from Venezuela. “But it will only last until the end of the week when it sinks into the horizon.”

Scientists estimated that its closest approach to Earth will be on October 12, 2024, at a distance of 0.47 astronomical units.

Comet Said was discovered by the Purple Mountain Observatory on January 9, 2023.

