April 14, 2023

The College of Exact Sciences analyzes water samples from Tolosa

Zera Pearson April 14, 2023 1 min read

In that town other studies had already been carried out which yielded a result that left the residents dissatisfied.

After complaining all summer long, a group of Tolosa residents managed to get a team from the College of Exact Sciences at the National University of La Plata to agree to analyze the drinkability of the water that comes out of the taps.

After the neighborhood meeting, which took place in La Fraternidad, a place located at the corner of 2 and 530, people managed to contact those in charge of the aforementioned college, who will now re-analyze the water that comes out of the taps. from homes.

It should be noted that, in Tolosa, the claim was made for a request to declare a water emergency that was subsequently submitted to government authorities.

“One of the consultants who went into the so-called groundwater has put us in touch with the authorities of the Faculty of Exact Sciences and we hope that within fifteen days the result will be available to see if it matches or differs from the other samples that have been taken. They have been analyzed before,” they explained from Neighborhood Association, who disagree with the first drinkability test they conducted in the area.

