The Cleansing in Venezuela: Chavista Dictatorship Confirmed The Raid on Colombian Businessman Alvaro Pulido, Partner of Alex Saab

Alvaro Pulido was the one who started Alex Saab’s business in alliance with the Venezuelan dictatorship (private file, Armando.info)

The purge of officials and businessmen from Chavista does not stop. This Tuesday, the attorney general of the Venezuelan dictatorship, Tariq William SaabHe confirmed the investigation and search with the Colombian businessman Alvaro Pulidoa partner Alex Saabmy photos from Nicolas Maduro.

“At this stage of the beginning of the investigation, with the submission of these people to the courts, many raids are being carried out, including the one you mentioned (Pulido). There are experts on the phone and there are statements that are unfolding,” said the chief prosecutor. W Radio Columbia.

Likewise, he did not rule out the possibility of Pulido’s arrest: He added, “It is not excluded that there are, other than what I mentioned, arrest warrantsDepending on the legal quality of the criminal entity that the person being searched can have. It would be too early to tell you what could happen, not only with this person, but with others.”

During the interview, the Colombian journalist highlighted the links between Saab, Pulido and Carlos Rolando Lizcano Manrique, another businessman accused by the United States. When asked if the raid on Pulido involved an investigation of Alex Saab, the Chavista prosecutor replied: “I’m not saying that, you’re saying that. I didn’t say at all that they should deal with the person you mentioned. I’m just talking to you on a level.” year.”

Tarek William Saab, the attorney general of the Venezuelan dictatorship (Reuters/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

Saab, 50, was extradited to the United States on Oct. 16, 2021 from Cape Verde, the former Portuguese colony in West Africa, where he was arrested in 2020 following an international arrest warrant requested by the US justice system.

According to the indictment, between at least 2011 and 2015, Saab and his accomplice Pulido, a fugitive, He conspired with others to launder the proceeds of the corruption network Supported by bribes aimed at obtaining contracts for the implementation of public projects and fraud against the currency exchange control system in Venezuela.

Saab and Pulido are accused of funneling nearly $350 million from Venezuela, through the United States, to accounts they own or control in other countries, according to the attorney general’s office.

International arrest warrant for Alvaro Pulido

The businessman pleaded “not guilty” in November 2021 He faces a prison sentence of about 20 years.

The “kidnapping” of Saab was the reason that prompted the Venezuelan regime to suspend the dialogue it conducted in Mexico with the opposition in October last year.

According to court documents, Alvaro Pulido VargasNick name German Enrique Rubio SalasNick name Kochi57, from Colombia; Jose Gregorio Vilma Mora55 years old, from Venezuela; Emmanuel Enrique Rubio Gonzalez32, from Colombia; Carlos Rolando Lizcano Manrique, 50 years old, from Colombia; And Anna William Lewis49, from Venezuela, were accused of their alleged involvement in laundering the proceeds of a bribery scheme to obtain and maintain inflated contracts through the Comité Local de Abastecimiento y Producción (CLAP), a program for the distribution of food and medicine to the people of Venezuela, which is owned and controlled by the state,” the ministry said. American Justice.

Alex Saab in prison during a hearing with Judge O. Sullivan (Federal Court of Florida)

The statement also asserts that “the prosecution alleges Pulido, Vilma Mora, Rubio, Lizcano, and Guillermo, as of or about July 2015 until at least 2020 Conspired with others to launder the proceeds of an illegal bribery scheme from bank accounts located in Antigua, the United Arab Emirates, and elsewhere to and through bank accounts in the United States“.

Washington knows that Alex Saab has many secrets about how Maduro and the dictator’s family and top advisers embezzled millions of dollars. in government contracts for food and housing amid widespread hunger in Venezuela.

The US authorities consider it so Saab is one of the key pieces to bringing Maduro and his leadership to justice.

Read on:

How was the electoral farce in Cuba, which Nicolas Maduro described as “virtuous”

A sharp decrease in the number of Venezuelan migrants arriving in northern Chile

A Venezuelan intends to collect “kickbacks” amid a scandalous corruption case involving the Russians