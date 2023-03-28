The City of Arts and Sciences celebrated its 25th year and announces its expansion

32

It is an icon of Valencia and the most visited place in the city. The City of Arts and Sciences is 25 years old and does so as a setting for one of the films in the Star Wars saga. In 1998 the enclosure was inaugurated with the opening of l’Hemisfèric. today is City of Arts and SciencesCelebrate the Silver Feast after the beating Record visits in 2022 With over four million people in between ticket sales, the public attending organized outdoor activities and participating in events and festivals.

The entertainment, scientific and cultural complex occupies 350,000 square meters and extends over 2 km in the southern area of ​​the ancient Túria River Course Park. However, there was a plot to be occupied. It covers an area of ​​about 20,000 square meters next to Oceanographic. At the ceremony, the “final closure of the complex” was announced with the construction of a new space, on the same plot of land which would be in line with the “development of science and technology”.

The President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, was responsible for announcing the expansion of the City of Arts and Sciences. Puig attended the event with the Minister of Finance and Economic Model, Arcady of Spain, and other dignitaries.

The complex consists of l’Hemisfèric, the Príncipe Felipe Science Museum, the Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía, l’Umbracle, l’Oceanogràfic, and the Ágora next to the Assut de l’Or bridge. Each building serves a specific function and has its own design, but the concept of the whole is unique by sharing colors and materials, so that a single white city is understood in which the spaces are different but provide continuity.

Today, to celebrate a quarter of a century, the City of Arts and Sciences announces its expansion, which will be built on a plot of land of about 20,000 square meters, which took place in 2005. Known as Torres de Calatrava, which never saw the light of day. What will see the light is the expansion of the complex which is a benchmark and considered one of the most visited monuments along with the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, ​​the Reina Sofía Museum and El Prado in Madrid or the Alhambra in Granada. At the moment, Cacsa is negotiating with several companies to see which final project is being implemented.