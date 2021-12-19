The CEO of McDonald’s was fired for his relations with workers to return end of service compensation

Steve Easterbrook, the former CEO of McDonald’s, she was Launched 2 years ago to Violate company policy and keep consensual relationship with an employee. Now, having come to terms with what his company was and that he has also been sued for lying to the board of directors, You should return 105 million euros In the assets and money he received as compensation, he also published CNN .

Steve Easterbrook was booked in 2015 by McDonal’s and fired four years later after learning he had violated company policy by having relationships with an employee. (Photo: Hannelore Forster/Getty Images)

Easterbrook was fired in 2019, after four years at McDonald’s, after he was found to have violated the fast-food company’s rules and showed “a lack of judgment regarding a recent consensual relationship with an employee”. A few months later, in August 2020, the then former employee He received a lawsuit from his former company for lying to the board of directors about the true extent of its relationships with employees.

The lawsuit has now been resolved between the two parties, the British must return the 105 million euros he received in compensation for the dismissal in the form of cash and shares, although it is not yet clear how they will be returned to McDonald’s. Enrique Hernandez Jr., Chairman of the Board of Directors, explained that “This settlement holds Steve Easterbrook responsible for his apparent misconductincluding how he used his position as CEO. The decision avoids a lengthy judicial process and allows us to move forward.”

In his day, Easterbrook apologized and admitted that he had “at times failed to uphold McDonald’s values ​​and to fulfill some of my responsibilities as the leader of the company”. In the lawsuit against him that has already been resolved, he stated that the company had received reports that the dismissed CEO He had other relationships with many workers and opened an investigation.

Further investigations into what happened revealed “dozens of photos and videos showing nudity, partial or sexually explicit nudity of different women”. McDonald’s board agreed to settle the lawsuit, ruling out legal action in an attempt to close the matter two years later.

Continue reading the story

They refer to the fact that the termination of the contract has taken place Country, because “for no reason” is what made it possible for Easterbrook to receive the millionaire’s compensation. Find out later At least three other “sexual relations” with employees in addition to the recognized employee and in one case handing over the shares to an employee.

“With this agreement, employees, management and direction of the company can continue to focus their attention on the growth of the business,” they said from McDonald’s.

on video | You will probably stop eating McDonald’s fries when you see this.