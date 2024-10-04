The C919 is China’s answer to the A320. But what’s it like on the plane?

(CNN) –I’ve flown more than a million miles on dozens of airlines around the world, and I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve jumped on an Air China plane for the short flight from Beijing to Shanghai.

During the week, airlines operate more than 60 daily flights between the capital and the country’s financial center – back and forth – often using their largest aircraft, from the iconic Boeing 747 to the latest Airbus A350.

Air China, which has a fleet of nearly 1,000 wide-body aircraft, used a narrow-body aircraft on both flights on Thursday morning. But it wasn’t just a narrow-body plane: it was the national carrier’s first, and so far only, C919 airliner.

The C919 is the first major airliner to be manufactured in China by the Shanghai-based state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC). After years of development and long delays, the twin-engine aircraft made its first commercial flight with China Eastern Airlines in May 2023.

This is what the first Chinese-made passenger plane looks like from the inside

Long considered a game-changer in global commercial aviation, the C919 is COMAC’s answer to the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, two of the world’s best-selling aircraft.

Despite more than 1,000 orders being registered, the C919 appears to be surrounded by skeptics who question its “Chineseness” (with key parts such as engines and flight control systems imported from the US and Europe) and its commercial viability given Airbus’ monopoly over Boeing. .

However, for aviation enthusiasts like me, none of the controversies could dampen my enthusiasm for discovering a completely new type of aircraft and experiencing a passenger experience that remains rare, as there are only a handful of C919s in the air within mainland China, the only region in which it has been certified. To fly in it yet.

I showed up at the gate of the sprawling Beijing International Airport an hour before departure to see the C919 in person for the first time. From a distance, it can easily be mistaken for an A320 due to its more rounded nose and curved fuselage (compared to the B737). More discerning eyes will likely notice the C919’s cockpit windows and wingtips.

My first impression upon entering the month-old C919 was that it looked like an A320, with a slight smell of a new aircraft. Of the three major state carriers operating this type of aircraft, Air China chose the most spacious configuration, with 158 seats (out of a maximum of 192 seats): eight in first class and 150 in economy class.

In this age of “earned class” for bus passengers, any extra legroom matters. I had pre-paid for a seat in the emergency exit row and was more than satisfied with the legroom in the two exit rows (19 and 20), which offered more room than even domestic first class. As a 180cm tall person, I can stretch my legs without problems and my feet barely touch the seat in front of me.

Other aspects of the interior look more traditional: there are individual air nozzles to customize the climate, and economy class passengers who are not in the exit rows have a foldable stand (for smartphones and tablets) just above the stairs.

Economy class seats, typically 3×3 layout, are slim, and are increasingly popular with airlines that are increasing the number of rows in the main cabin.

But any potential discomfort during this trip was mitigated by the complimentary pillows; I put one behind me for extra padding. Under the seats, three occupants each share two power ports with USB-A and USB-C connectors.

For an airliner with a range of 5,555 kilometres, Air China’s C919 appears to rely on passengers providing their own in-flight entertainment. Although the seatbacks have space for printouts (with on-board magazines) and bags for personal items, there are no individual screens or on-board WiFi (programming displayed on the foldable screens looks unattractive).

I was happy to hear the flight attendant highlight the type of aircraft in his pre-take-off comment. “Today you will fly the Air China C919, the first large aircraft independently developed by China,” he said as the plane taxied to the runway.

Air China serves hot meals in economy class during meal times, even on short flights (today’s flight time: 1 hour and 40 minutes). There were water bottles in each backpack before boarding, and the omelet, along with the yoghurt and chocolate bar, tasted very good.

I noticed that there was one of the economy class toilets at the back of the cabin. It’s bright (and was clean and well-equipped on this flight), has a coat rack, and feels less cramped than many of the newer versions of the A320 or B737.

With the tops of Shanghai’s tallest skyscrapers emerging from the clouds, our plane began its descent toward Hongqiao International Airport (SHA).

As I sat in the window seat next to the engine, I was reminded of one of the two major complaints about the C919 I’d read online: engine noise. Everyone has different tolerance levels, but I didn’t find the sound much louder than a typical flight on a Boeing or Airbus narrowbody aircraft.

The other complaint seems to be the lack of space in the overhead compartments. Although the C919 won’t win the overhead bin space competition, everyone on this entire flight seemed able to carry their wheeled carry-on luggage without any problem.

After landing safely in Shanghai about 40 minutes before scheduled time, there was no applause or cheering (which is not a Chinese tradition on planes anyway). After disembarking, I noticed a few passengers – perhaps informed by the on-board announcement of the Chinese-made plane – taking photos of the C919.

Except for a few bumps along the way, the ride was uneventful. Most people – including frequent flyers like me – probably wouldn’t feel much of a difference flying on this C919 compared to previous flights on the ubiquitous A320 or B737. In terms of my expectations as a traveler, this flight on the C919 received a strong score for safety and comfort. After all, travelers don’t typically choose flights based on the type of aircraft… unless they consider there are compelling reasons to do so (as It appeared recently after several incidents with Boeing aircraft).

COMAC is certainly counting a lot on the success of the C919, as the Chinese government seeks to modernize key industries and reduce reliance on Western technology. But, geopolitics and national pride aside, for the aircraft program to get off the ground, analysts note, COMAC needs to prove the C919’s reliability to potential operators in Southeast Asia, Africa and other emerging markets in the absence of rapid certification by U.S. and European regulators.

If more passengers continue to have a “remarkably pleasant” experience with the C919, Comac could turn its plane into a workhorse for Chinese and other airlines.