The boy who taught himself to read at the age of two and has just been accepted into the Mensa Gifted Society

The boy who taught himself to read at the age of two has been accepted as the youngest member of the Mensa International Gifted Association in the United Kingdom.
Teddy, 4, from the English town of Portishead, can count to 100 in six languages other than English, including Mandarin.
Mensa accepts people with an IQ of 98 or higher.
Teddy’s mother, Beth Hobbs, said so your son Learn to read at 26 months Watching children’s television and imitating the sounds of letters.
“He started tracking letters and when we sent him to daycare after the Covid lockdown, we told the teachers we thought he had taught himself to read,” she said.
“We got a phone call from the preschool, which they sent to the pre-school teacher to check and said yes, she can read!”
It was the latter that particularly struck Teddy’s parents.
The mother explained, “He was playing on his tablet, making sounds I didn’t recognize, and I asked him what it was and he said, ‘Mom, I’m counting in Mandarin.'”
Teddy was accepted as a member of Mensa when he was 3 years old, making him the youngest current member of the organization in the UK.
But her parents said so They want me to have a childhood Normal.
His mom said, “He’s starting to realize his friends can’t read yet and he doesn’t know why, but it’s really important that we keep him grounded.”
“If he can do those things, that’s fine, but he sees that as ‘yeah I can read but my friend can outsmart me’ so we all have our individual talents.”
