January 24, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The boy who taught himself to read at the age of two and has just been accepted into the Mensa Gifted Society

Phyllis Ward January 24, 2023 2 min read
  • wording
  • BBC News World

explained,

Teddy learned to read just by watching TV.

The boy who taught himself to read at the age of two has been accepted as the youngest member of the Mensa International Gifted Association in the United Kingdom.

Teddy, 4, from the English town of Portishead, can count to 100 in six languages ​​other than English, including Mandarin.

Mensa accepts people with an IQ of 98 or higher.

Teddy’s mother, Beth Hobbs, said so your son Learn to read at 26 months Watching children’s television and imitating the sounds of letters.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

8 min read

What does the year of the Rabbit hold for us?

January 22, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

What animals are in the Chinese zodiac, how do I know which one I am and what does it mean?

January 22, 2023 Phyllis Ward
6 min read

The secret history of the Palace of Versailles that few visitors know about

January 21, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

1 min read

Des Moines, Iowa, school shooting leaves 2 students dead and one staff member in critical condition, officials say

January 24, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

UNESCO Deputy Director for Social and Human Sciences starts a visit to Cuba – Radio Relog, the Cuban time and news station

January 24, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Criticism rains down on Jorge Sanchez; Holland says he’s doing everything wrong

January 24, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The boy who taught himself to read at the age of two and has just been accepted into the Mensa Gifted Society

January 24, 2023 Phyllis Ward