2022-11-17

Three days before the start Qatar World Cup 2022And the A strange prophecy emerges as to who will be the champion of this new version of the contest.

Obviously in this world Cup There are many candidate teams, as is the case in Brazil and Argentina as well as France’s own Mbappe and Benzema.

Beyond this, there is a prophecy that seems very real. what is he talking about? Well, it should be made clear that this has been true of the last three versions of world Cup.

All this is associated withhighest scorefrom the former eurocup held before the World Cup. The person who later finished as the top scorer of the European Championship managed to be the champion Globalism with their choice.

In 2010 it was David Villawho after scoring five goals in eurocup he won Globalism with Spain.

As happened with Mario Gomez, who scored three goals in the match eurocup 2012 and was a champion with Germany in 2014.

finally, Antoine Griezmann He scored six goals in Euro 2016 and won the title France In the Globalism Russia 2018.

Now, if all this continues to be achieved, everything seems to indicate that Portugal will be the one to win Qatar World Cup 2022.

and that is Cristiano RonaldoBesicci, who has been embroiled in massive controversy in recent days for his remarks against Manchester United, was in the last European Cup and scored five goals.